How to Create Reverse DNS or PTR Records in the Vultr Control Panel

Introduction to Vultr Reverse DNS

In order to add a PTR , or Reverse DNS record for your instance's IP Address, you need to follow the steps outlined below:

Log in to https://my.vultr.com/. Click on `Servers'. Select your instance by clicking on its Hostname or the button with ... then selecting `Server Details'. Click on `Settings'.

In the Settings Section, you will find two tabs: IPv4 and IPv6.

IPv4 Reverse DNS

All your IPv4 Addresses are displayed in one single table. There is a column titled Reverse DNS , in this column there is an icon that looks like a Pencil. Click this icon to edit the PTR/Reverse DNS value for the IP Address. Once done, click the blue Update Button.

If you have secondary IPv4 Addresses, a Delete icon will be showing next to the Edit icon.

IPv6 Reverse DNS

The process of creating Reverse DNS for IPv6 Addresses is slightly different than that for IPv4.

Each Vultr instance is assigned a /64 IPv6 Subnet. When you click on the IPv6 tab, you will see multiple sections.

Public IPv6 Network

This section has a table that shows the current IPv6 Network Assignment. The Network column is the one that contains the IPv6 Subnet assigned to the instance being managed.

Reverse DNS

In that section, there are two text fields. The first one is for adding the IPv6 Address, and the second one is for the Reverse DNS value.

Example: If you are assigned 2001:2001:1:225::/64 , you can find your usable IP range using several tools, sipcalc , a command-line tool for Linux is one of them. Alternatively, you can use Vultr's IPv6 Subnet Calculator.

$ sipcalc 2001:2001:1:225::/64 -[ipv6 : 2001:2001:1:225::/64] - 0 [IPV6 INFO] Expanded Address - 2001:2001:0001:0225:0000:0000:0000:0000 Compressed address - 2001:2001:1:225:: Subnet prefix (masked) - 2001:2001:1:225:0:0:0:0/64 Address ID (masked) - 0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/64 Prefix address - ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:0:0:0:0 Prefix length - 64 Address type - Aggregatable Global Unicast Addresses Network range - 2001:2001:0001:0225:0000:0000:0000:0000 - 2001:2001:0001:0225:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff

In the IP Section, you would pick an IP Address to use, for example, 2001:2001:0001:0225::2 . So you would input that IP in its respective section, then add your value/hostname in the Reverse DNS section, then click the blue Add Button.

Once you have one or more Reverse DNS records, the Reverse DNS section will be showing a table that lists all your records. You can edit or delete them at your convenience.

API Endpoint

Vultr offers an API endpoint to manage reverse DNS.