How to Configure a Private Network on Fedora

Introduction

When deploying a server instance with a private network, you need to manually configure the IP addresses on the private interface. The examples in this guide are for IPv4, however private network interfaces on Vultr VMs support both IPv4 and IPv6. Vultr supports multiple VLANs over a single private network interface with 802.1q tags.

You'll find the information for your server in the Vultr control panel, under Settings > IPv4. In the example is shown below, the public network address is 192.0.2.123, and the private network address is 10.10.10.3. You'll find complete network configuration examples, generated specifically for your server by clicking the link "View our networking configuration tips and examples."

These examples below are similar to what you'll find by clicking the "View our networking configuration tips and examples" link in your control panel. If following these examples, make sure to replace the private address 10.10.10.3 and MAC address 00:00:00:00:00:00 with your server's information.

Fedora 24 - 28

Edit /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7

# nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7

Populate the file with the following configuration. Use the values from your server information screen.

DEVICE=ens7 ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=10.10.10.3 NETMASK=255.255.0.0 NOZEROCONF=yes IPV6INIT=no MTU=1450

Restart the connection, or reboot.

# systemctl restart network.service

Fedora 29 - 32

Run the following commands. Use the values from your server information screen.