How to Configure a Private Network on CentOS

Introduction

When deploying a server instance with a private network, you need to manually configure the IP addresses on the private interface. The examples in this guide are for IPv4, however private network interfaces on Vultr VMs support both IPv4 and IPv6. Vultr supports multiple VLANs over a single private network interface with 802.1q tags.

You'll find the information for your server in the Vultr control panel, under Settings > IPv4. In the example is shown below, the public network address is 192.0.2.123, and the private network address is 10.10.10.3. You'll find complete network configuration examples, generated specifically for your server by clicking the link "View our networking configuration tips and examples."

These examples below are similar to what you'll find by clicking the "View our networking configuration tips and examples" link in your control panel. If following these examples, make sure to replace the private address 10.10.10.3 and MAC address 00:00:00:00:00:00 with your server's information.

CentOS 8

Edit /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7

# nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7

Populate the file with the following configuration. Use the values from your server information screen.

TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens7" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=10.10.10.3 PREFIX=16 MTU=1450

Restart the connection, or reboot.

# nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 # nmcli con up 'System ens7'

CentOS 7 and CentOS 6

Edit /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1

# nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1

Populate the file with the following configuration. Use the values from your server information screen.

DEVICE=eth1 ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=10.10.10.3 NETMASK=255.255.0.0 IPV6INIT=no MTU=1450

Start the interface or reboot.