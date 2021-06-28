How to Configure a New Ubuntu Server Using Ansible

Author: George WilderLast Updated: Mon, Jun 28, 2021
This guide will show you how to automate the initial Ubuntu server configuration using Ansible. Ansible is a software tool that automates the configuration of one or more remote nodes from a local control node. The local node can be another Linux system, a Mac, or a Windows PC. If you use a Windows PC, you can install Ubuntu using the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
We will use a single Ansible playbook that will do the following:
If you are using a Mac with Homebrew installed:
brew install ansible
If you are using Ubuntu:
apt install ansible
This will install Ansible along with all the required dependencies.
Create the
.ansible.cfg configuration file in the local_user home directory. This will tell Ansible how to locate the hosts inventory file.
If you are using a Mac, add the following content:
[defaults]
inventory = /Users/local_user/ansible/hosts.ini
If you are using Ubuntu:
[defaults]
inventory = /home/local_user/ansible/hosts.ini
Create the
hosts.ini hosts inventory file at:
mkdir ~/ansible
cd ~/ansible
Add the following content:
[vultr:vars]
user=remote_user
user_hashed_passwd="{{ remote_user_hashed_pw }}"
ssh_pub_key="{{ lookup('file', '~/.ssh/host_ed25519.pub') }}"
ansible_become=yes
ansible_become_method=sudo
ansible_become_pass="{{ remote_user_passwd }}"
[vultr]
host.example.com:22
The
user is the regular user to be created. The
user_hashed_passwd is the regular user password that will be stored in the Linux hashed format. We will describe how to create it.
ssh_pub_key points to the SSH public key for the Vultr host. The
ansible_become lines provide the ability for the newly created user to execute sudo commands (in future ansible playbooks). The last line defines the fully qualified domain name (with the SSH port number). When using the standard SSH port 22, the
:22 port declaration is not required, but it shows how to define the SSH port number if a non-standard port number was being used.
The remote user password (and the hashed version) is stored in the same directory as the Ansible playbook. It will be stored in an Ansible Vault for extra password security.
Create the directory for the Ansible password vault and setup playbook:
$ mkdir -p ~/ansible/ubuntu
$ cd ~/ansible/ubuntu
You will need the hashed version of the user password. The easiest way to generate the hashed version of the user password is to log into your Vultr Ubuntu server and execute the following command:
# mkpasswd --method=sha-512
Password:
This generates a very long string that begins with
$6.
I copy and paste my password to avoid any typos when I enter the password.
Create the
passwd.yml Ansible password vault file:
$ ansible-vault create passwd.yml
New Vault password:
Confirm New Vault password:
Enter a password for the password vault file (different from your user password). This command will start up your default text editor. You should add the following content:
remote_user_passwd: myRegualarUserPassword
remote_user_hashed_pw: '$6..........'
Save and exit your editor. This creates an encrypted file that only Ansible can read. You can view the contents of the file with:
$ ansible-vault view passwd.yml
Vault password:
You can edit the file with:
$ ansible-vault edit passwd.yml
Vault password:
You can add multiple users to this same file.
This provides the capability to do:
$ ssh host
Welcome to Ubuntu 21.04 (GNU/Linux 5.11.0-18-generic x86_64)
o o o
remote_user@host:~
$
. . . logging in as the regular user; or:
$ ssh root@host
Welcome to Ubuntu 21.04 (GNU/Linux 5.11.0-18-generic x86_64)
o o o
root@host:~
#
. . . logging in as the root user.
In both cases, I am specifying a short-cut name for the host name. This assumes that you have configured ssh-key-based authentication for root and ran the Ansible playbook to create the regular user.
To do this, create (or update) the
config file in
~/.ssh:
Host *
AddKeysToAgent yes
UseKeychain yes
IdentitiesOnly yes
Host host.example.com host
Hostname host.example.com
Port 22
User remote_user
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/host_ed25519
UserKeychain is specific to macOS. It stores the SSH public key in the macOS key chain.
host.example.com is the FQDN that needs to be defined in your DNS or /etc/hosts file on your local system.
Port 22 is optional, but required if you define a non-standard SSH port.
First, verify that Ansible is installed correctly on a Mac:
$ ansible --version
ansible [core 2.11.0]
config file = /Users/local_user/.ansible.cfg
o o o
or on Ubuntu:
$ ansible --version
ansible 2.9.6
config file = /home/local_user/.ansible.cfg
o o o
These are currently the latest versions of Ansible on a Mac/Homebrew and Ubuntu 20.04. The important thing to note is the config file line.
Run this command to test your configuration:
$ cd ~/ansible/ubuntu
$ ansible -m ping --ask-vault-pass --extra-vars '@passwd.yml' vultr -u root
Vault password:
host.example.com | SUCCESS => {
"ansible_facts": {
"discovered_interpreter_python": "/usr/bin/python3"
},
"changed": false,
"ping": "pong"
}
If you see the above output, then everything is working fine. If not, go back and double-check all your configuration settings.
We are finally ready to run the Ansible playbook, which I will describe shortly. Be sure that you are in the
~/ansible/ubuntu directory. This is the command that you would run:
$ ansible-playbook --ask-vault-pass --extra-vars '@passwd.yml' setup-pb.yml -l vultr -u root
Vault password:
Enter your vault password. The playbook will execute a number of tasks with a
PLAY RECAP at the end. You can rerun the playbook multiple times, especially if you changed something. It will only execute tasks when needed.
This is the
setup-pb.yml playbook:
# Initial server setup
#
---
- hosts: all
become: true
vars:
ssh_port: "22"
my_client_ip: XX.XX.XX.XX
tmzone: America/Chicago
sudo_timeout: 20
f2b_jail_local: |
[DEFAULT]
ignoreip = 127.0.0.1/8 ::1 {{ my_client_ip }}
[sshd]
enabled = true
port = {{ ssh_port }}
maxretry = 3
findtime = 15m
bantime = 1h
tasks:
# Update and install the base software
- name: Update apt package cache
apt:
update_cache: yes
cache_valid_time: 600
- name: Upgrade installed apt packages
apt:
upgrade: dist
register: upgrade
- name: Ensure that these software packages are installed
apt:
pkg:
- fail2ban
- pwgen
- needrestart
- sudo
state: latest
- name: Check if a reboot is needed for Debian-based systems
stat:
path: /var/run/reboot-required
register: reboot_required
# Host Setup
- name: Set static hostname
hostname:
name: "{{ inventory_hostname_short }}"
- name: Add FQDN to /etc/hosts
lineinfile:
dest: /etc/hosts
regexp: '^127\.0\.1\.1'
line: '127.0.1.1 {{ inventory_hostname }} {{ inventory_hostname_short }}'
state: present
- name: set timezone
timezone:
name: "{{ tmzone }}"
- name: Set ssh port port number
lineinfile:
dest: /etc/ssh/sshd_config
regexp: 'Port '
line: 'Port {{ ssh_port }}'
state: present
notify:
- restart sshd
# Set sudo password timeout (default is 15 minutes)
- name: Set sudo password timeout.
lineinfile:
path: /etc/sudoers
state: present
regexp: '^Defaults\tenv_reset'
line: 'Defaults env_reset, timestamp_timeout={{ sudo_timeout }}'
validate: '/usr/sbin/visudo -cf %s'
- name: Create/update regular user with sudo privileges
user:
name: "{{ user }}"
password: "{{ user_hashed_passwd }}"
state: present
groups: sudo
append: true
shell: /bin/bash
- name: Set user PS1 to a two-line prompt
lineinfile:
dest: "/home/{{ user }}/.bashrc"
insertafter: EOF
line: "PS1='${debian_chroot:+($debian_chroot)}\\[\\033[01;32m\\]\\u@\\h\\[\\033[00m\\]:\\[\\033[01;34m\\]\\w\\[\\033[00m\\]\\n\\$ '"
state: present
- name: Set root PS1 to a two-line prompt
lineinfile:
path: '/root/.bashrc'
state: present
insertafter: EOF
line: PS1='${debian_chroot:+($debian_chroot)}\u@\h:\w\n\$ '
- name: Ensure authorized keys for remote user is installed
authorized_key:
user: "{{ user }}"
state: present
key: "{{ ssh_pub_key }}"
- name: Ensure authorized key for root user is installed
authorized_key:
user: root
state: present
key: "{{ ssh_pub_key }}"
- name: Disable password authentication for root
lineinfile:
path: /etc/ssh/sshd_config
state: present
regexp: '^#?PermitRootLogin'
line: 'PermitRootLogin prohibit-password'
notify:
- restart sshd
- name: Disable tunneled clear-text passwords
lineinfile:
path: /etc/ssh/sshd_config
state: present
regexp: '^#?PasswordAuthentication'
line: 'PasswordAuthentication no'
notify:
- restart sshd
# Configure a firewall
- name: Allow ssh port '{{ ssh_port }}'
ufw:
rule: allow
port: '{{ ssh_port }}'
proto: tcp
state: enabled
- name: Turn UFW logging off
ufw:
logging: "off"
- name: configure fail2ban for ssh
copy:
dest: /etc/fail2ban/jail.local
content: "{{ f2b_jail_local }}"
notify:
- restart fail2ban
# simple shell script to display fail2ban-client status info; usage:
# f2bst
# f2bst sshd
- name: Configure f2bst
copy:
dest: /usr/local/bin/f2bst
content: |
#!/usr/bin/sh
fail2ban-client status $*
owner: root
group: root
mode: 0750
- name: run needrestart
command: needrestart -r a
when: upgrade.changed
- name: Reboot the server if needed
reboot:
msg: "Reboot initiated by Ansible because of reboot required file."
connect_timeout: 5
reboot_timeout: 600
pre_reboot_delay: 0
post_reboot_delay: 30
test_command: whoami
when: reboot_required.stat.exists
- name: Remove old packages from the cache
apt:
autoclean: yes
- name: Remove dependencies that are no longer needed
apt:
autoremove: yes
purge: yes
handlers:
- name: restart sshd
service:
name: sshd
state: restarted
when: reboot_required.stat.exists == false
- name: restart fail2ban
service:
name: fail2ban
state: restarted
when: reboot_required.stat.exists == false
You can read the Ansible Documentation to learn more about Ansible.
You should only have to update the
vars: section to change the settings for your specific situation. Most likely, you will want to set the client IP and timezone. Setting the client IP prevents one from being accidentally locked out by fail2ban.
In this guide, we have introduced Ansible for automating the initial Ubuntu server setup. This is very useful for deploying or redeploying a server after testing an application.