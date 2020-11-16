How Do I Resize a Windows Server File System?

Introduction

This guide explains how to expand the file system on a Vultr cloud server instance. If you have upgraded your cloud server to a plan with a larger disk or need to expand a partition while preserving data, follow these steps. This guide applies to Windows Server 2012 and 2016. A cloud server instance is sometimes called a Virtual Private Server or VPS.

1. Make a Backup

⚠ NOTE: These operations make destructive changes to the cloud server's file system. You can lose data if you make a mistake following these directions. Make a snapshot of the server before performing any of these steps. If your data is critical, please test the snapshot before proceeding. Deploy a new test instance with the snapshot, then verify the test instance boots and has the correct data.

2. Use the Extend Volume Wizard