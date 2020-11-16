How Do I Resize a Windows Server File System?

This guide explains how to expand the file system on a Vultr cloud server instance. If you have upgraded your cloud server to a plan with a larger disk or need to expand a partition while preserving data, follow these steps. This guide applies to Windows Server 2012 and 2016. A cloud server instance is sometimes called a Virtual Private Server or VPS.
⚠ NOTE: These operations make destructive changes to the cloud server's file system. You can lose data if you make a mistake following these directions. Make a snapshot of the server before performing any of these steps. If your data is critical, please test the snapshot before proceeding. Deploy a new test instance with the snapshot, then verify the test instance boots and has the correct data.
Select Extend Volume...
Follow the steps in the Extend Volume Wizard to resize the disk.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles