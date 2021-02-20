Find and Delete Duplicate Rows in MySQL with GROUP BY and HAVING Clauses

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Sat, Feb 20, 2021
Sometimes, you might see more than one copy of the same record appearing in a MySQL database table. This usually happens after importing data from external sources such as spreadsheet applications that don't have the features of relational databases. Having identical copies of the same record may negatively affect your application and business logic. For instance, if customers get registered multiple times in your invoicing software, this might complicate the process of allocating credit limits. To overcome this challenge, you must delete the duplicate customers' records from your database.
In this guide, you'll create a
test_db database and a sample
customers table. You'll then populate the table with a random list of customers' details containing some duplicates. Finally, you'll use the MySQL
GROUP BY and
HAVING clauses to find and
DROP duplicate rows.
To follow along with this guide, make sure you have the following:
test_db Database
First,
SSH to your server and run the command below to log in to your MySQL database server as root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
When prompted, enter the root password of your MySQL server and press ENTER to continue. Then, run the command below to create a
test_db database.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE test_db;
Use the
test_db database.
mysql> USE test_db;
Next, set up a
customers table. In this table, you'll uniquely identify the customers by referring to the
customer_id column, which should be auto-populated since you'll define it with a
PRIMARY KEY statement. The table will then record the
first_name,
last_name and
phone number of the customer.
Create the
customers table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE customers (
customer_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
first_name VARCHAR(50),
last_name VARCHAR(50),
phone VARCHAR(15)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Next, populate the
customers table with some records. Please note that it is possible for you to
INSERT details of the same customer multiple times in this table. As earlier indicated, you might be importing some records from an external data source that lacks the functionalities of a relational database.
Run the
INSERT commands one by one to populate the table.
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('JOHN', 'DOE', '111111');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('MARY', 'SMITH', '222222');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('JACOB', 'JAMES', '444444');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('STEVE', 'JACKES', '888888');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('MARY', 'SMITH', '222222');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('RIAN', 'WHITE', '101010');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('APPLE', 'GRABRIEL', '242424');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('RIAN', 'WHITE', '101010');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('JACOB', 'JAMES', '444444');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers(first_name, last_name, phone) VALUES ('JOHN', 'DOE', '111111');
After each
INSERT command, you should get the following output indicating that the record was inserted successfully.
...
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)
Ensure the customer's details are in place by running the following
SELECT statement against the
customers table.
mysql> SELECT
customer_id,
first_name,
last_name,
phone
FROM customers;
Confirm the output below.
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
| customer_id | first_name | last_name | phone |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
| 1 | JOHN | DOE | 111111 |
| 2 | MARY | SMITH | 222222 |
| 3 | JACOB | JAMES | 444444 |
| 4 | STEVE | JACKES | 888888 |
| 5 | MARY | SMITH | 222222 |
| 6 | RIAN | WHITE | 101010 |
| 7 | APPLE | GRABRIEL | 242424 |
| 8 | RIAN | WHITE | 101010 |
| 9 | JACOB | JAMES | 444444 |
| 10 | JOHN | DOE | 111111 |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
10 rows in set (0.00 sec)
As you can see from the output above,
JOHN DOE's,
MARY SMITH's,
RIAN WHITE and
JACOB JAMES' records have been repeated. You can notice this difference by physically examining the output from the
SELECT statement above because you just have a few records in your table.
Your table might contain thousands or millions of records in a production environment, and finding and eliminating duplicates manually may not be a feasible solution. In the next step, you'll learn how to do this using a single SQL statement.
In MySQL, you can find the duplicate rows by executing a
GROUP BY clause against the target column and then using the
HAVING clause to check a group having more than
1 record.
For instance, to find duplicates in your sample
customers table, use the MySQL
CONCAT statement to concatenate the
first_name,
last_name and
phone fields to a single derived column that you'll use to group the records. Then, use the
HAVING clause to check any resulting group having multiple records.
When completed, your SQL syntax should be similar to the following statement.
mysql> SELECT
customer_id,
first_name,
last_name,
phone,
COUNT(CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone)) as total_count
FROM
customers
GROUP BY
CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone)
HAVING total_count > 1 ;
Execute the command above. Then, examine the output below. As you can see from the following list, the SQL command has retrieved all customers having more than one record.
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+-------------+
| customer_id | first_name | last_name | phone | total_count |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+-------------+
| 1 | JOHN | DOE | 111111 | 2 |
| 2 | MARY | SMITH | 222222 | 2 |
| 3 | JACOB | JAMES | 444444 | 2 |
| 6 | RIAN | WHITE | 101010 | 2 |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+-------------+
4 rows in set (0.01 sec)
The next step is determining the rows that should remain when the duplicates are deleted. Use the command below to get the
PRIMARY KEYs of these rows.
mysql> SELECT MIN(customer_id)
FROM CUSTOMERS
GROUP BY CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone);
Essentially, the MySQL
MIN() function returns the first record in each group of the customer's records when grouped by the concatenated column. If a customer name is repeated several times, the
MIN() function ensures that only the
PRIMARY KEY of the record that appears first for each group is retrieved, as shown below.
+------------------+
| MIN(customer_id) |
+------------------+
| 1 |
| 2 |
| 3 |
| 4 |
| 6 |
| 7 |
+------------------+
6 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Once you've determine your clean list of the
customer_ids, get rid of the duplicate rows by telling MySQL to delete all records from the
customers table(
DELETE FROM customers....)
EXCEPT those that appear in the whitelist. In other words, delete everything from the
customers table apart from the whitelisted records(
NOT IN).
Please note, in MySQL, you can't modify the same table when using a
SELECT command against it in the same SQL statement. To avoid encountering an error, nest the
....SELECT MIN()... statement one level deeper as shown below.
mysql> DELETE FROM customers
WHERE customer_id NOT IN
(
SELECT
customer_id
FROM
(
SELECT MIN(customer_id) as customer_id
FROM CUSTOMERS
GROUP BY CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone)
) AS duplicate_customer_ids
);
Once you execute the command above, the MySQL server should delete the
4 duplicate records as you can confirm from the output below.
Query OK, 4 rows affected (0.01 sec)
Ensure that your
customers table doesn't contain any more duplicates by executing the
GROUP BY and
HAVING statement one more time.
mysql> SELECT
customer_id,
first_name,
last_name,
phone,
COUNT(CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone)) as total_count
FROM
customers
GROUP BY
CONCAT(first_name, last_name, phone)
HAVING total_count > 1 ;
This time around, you should get an
Empty set since there are no duplicates.
Empty set (0.00 sec)
Query the
customers table again.
mysql> SELECT
customer_id,
first_name,
last_name,
phone
FROM customers;
Even by physically examining the list below, you can see that the duplicate records have been removed completely.
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
| customer_id | first_name | last_name | phone |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
| 1 | JOHN | DOE | 111111 |
| 2 | MARY | SMITH | 222222 |
| 3 | JACOB | JAMES | 444444 |
| 4 | STEVE | JACKES | 888888 |
| 6 | RIAN | WHITE | 101010 |
| 7 | APPLE | GRABRIEL | 242424 |
+-------------+------------+-----------+--------+
6 rows in set (0.00 sec)
In this guide, you've learned how to use the MySQL
GROUP BY and
HAVING clauses to find and delete duplicate records in a database. Use the logic each time you import data from non-relational data sources to eliminate identical rows that might interfere with your business logic.
