Example Letter of Authorization for BGP Announcements

Please use the following template when requesting authorization for BGP announcements.
AUTHORIZATION LETTER
[DATE]
To whom it may concern,
This letter serves as authorization for Vultr with AS20473 to announce the following IP address blocks:
[IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET]
[IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET]
[...]
As a representative of the company [COMPANY] that is the owner of the subnet and/or ASN, I hereby declare that I'm authorized to represent and sign for this LOA.
Should you have questions about this request, email me at [E-MAIL ADDRESS], or call: [TELEPHONE NUMBER]
From,
[NAME]
[COMPANY]
[TITLE]
[TELEPHONE NUMBER]