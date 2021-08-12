Example Letter of Authorization for BGP Announcements

Please use the following template when requesting authorization for BGP announcements.

Template

AUTHORIZATION LETTER [DATE] To whom it may concern, This letter serves as authorization for Vultr with AS20473 to announce the following IP address blocks: [IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET] [IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET] [...] As a representative of the company [COMPANY] that is the owner of the subnet and/or ASN, I hereby declare that I'm authorized to represent and sign for this LOA. Should you have questions about this request, email me at [E-MAIL ADDRESS], or call: [TELEPHONE NUMBER] From, [NAME] [COMPANY] [TITLE] [TELEPHONE NUMBER]

More Information