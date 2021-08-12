NEWSVultr Kubernetes Engine Beta is Available in LA and NJ
Example Letter of Authorization for BGP Announcements

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12, 2021
FAQ Networking

Please use the following template when requesting authorization for BGP announcements.

AUTHORIZATION LETTER

[DATE]

To whom it may concern,

This letter serves as authorization for Vultr with AS20473 to announce the following IP address blocks:

[IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET]
[IP SPACE / ASN / SUBNET]
[...]

As a representative of the company [COMPANY] that is the owner of the subnet and/or ASN, I hereby declare that I'm authorized to represent and sign for this LOA.

Should you have questions about this request, email me at [E-MAIL ADDRESS], or call: [TELEPHONE NUMBER]

From,

[NAME]
[COMPANY]
[TITLE]
[TELEPHONE NUMBER]

