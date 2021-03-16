Disable FTP Delete for Backup Security

Backing up a web server with FTP is a popular choice. However, it's hazardous to give the web server delete access because unauthorized users could delete the backups. This guide demonstrates how to configure
vsftpd, a popular FTP server, to deny delete access. The web server and FTP server are physically separate in different datacenter locations. This guide uses WordPress and UpdraftPlus, a popular backup plugin, but you can substitute any server and backup method that uses FTP to upload files. The FTP server configuration is the important factor in this example.
Install vsftpd.
# apt install vsftpd
Create a user for FTP backups. Choose a strong password.
# adduser ftp-user
Edit the vsftp configuration.
# nano /etc/vsftpd.conf
Uncomment the following lines to allow ftp-user to login and create files.
local_enable=YES
write_enable=YES
Add the following line to deny file deletes.
cmds_denied=DELE
Restart the vsftpd service.
# systemctl restart vsftpd
This completes the FTP server setup. The ftp-user account uploads files to
/home/ftp-user.
Navigate to the UpdraftPlus setup screen on your web server.
https://www.example.com/wp-admin/options-general.php?page=updraftplus
Click the Settings tab.
In the FTP configuration section, enter the server, login, password, and remote path. For example:
Click the Test FTP Settings button. Verify the test is successful.
Navigate to the UpdraftPlus backups page.
https://example.com/wp-admin/options-general.php?page=updraftplus
Click the Backup Now button.
Check the backup folder.
# ls /home/updraft-user
Verify the new backup exists. It usually consists of several files.
On the UpdraftPlus backup page, click the Delete button next to the new backup.
Select the option Also delete from remote storage in the popup confirmation.
When finished, the web console shows that UpdraftPlus deleted the backup. However, if you check the FTP server, the files are still there, because the FTP server ignored the delete command.
# ls /home/updraft-user
On the UpdraftPlus backup page, click the Rescan remote storage link. UpdraftPlus discovers the backup files still exist and adds them back to the list.
This configuration prevents a website attacker from deleting your backups. However, there is a trade-off between convenience and security. As a side effect, UpdraftPlus can no longer automatically expire old backups. You may need to configure an expiration task on the FTP server.
