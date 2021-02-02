Deploy an Express Web Server with Pm2 and Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: QuantumLast Updated: Tue, Feb 2, 2021
This guide explains how to create a Node.js app with Express, deploy it with the pm2 process manager, and publish it with an Nginx reverse proxy.
This guide requires:
nano text editor
Update all your dependencies.
$ sudo apt update
Install Node.js
$ sudo curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo -E bash -
$ sudo apt install -y nodejs nano nginx
Confirm Node.js was installed properly.
$ node -v
This command should say something like
v14.x.x
Install pm2.
$ sudo npm i -g pm2
Initialize a new project.
$ mkdir express-website
$ cd express-website
$ npm init -y
Install Express.js
$ npm i express
Create your project's main file.
$ nano index.js
Paste the following into your editor.
const express = require("express"); // Acquire the express package and assign it to a variable called "express"
const app = express(); // Calls the method "express()" and assigns it's output to "app". "express()" will create an express app for you.
app.get("/", (req, res) => { // Creates sort of a listener for when there are "GET" requests to the "/" (root) path. Takes in req (request) and res (response)
res.send("Hello world!"); // For the response, send a string "Hello World!"
});
app.listen(3000, () => { // Tells the app to start on port 3000. This function below is run when
console.log("Server listening on port 3000!"); // Say in the console "Server listening on port 3000!"
})
Save and exit the file.
Run your app:
$ node index.js
If it works, it reports "Server listening on port 3000!".
Daemonize the app with pm2.
$ pm2 start index.js
To verify it has daemonized, run
pm2 list.
Create your server block in Nginx.
$ nano /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/express.conf
Paste the following in your
nano editor:
server {
listen 80; # Listen on port 80
listen [::]:80; # Listen on port 80 for ipv6
server_name mysite.org; # Make this server block valid for specific domains. In this case, mysite.org
# If you have a domain, make sure you use that to access the site and that it's pointed to the server.
location / { # Request Locations matching /
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000/ # Pass proxy requests to localhost on port 3000
}
}
Restart nginx
$ systemctl restart nginx
Verify it works by entering your server's IP in your browser.
If everything is in working order, you have made an Express app, daemonized with pm2 and reverse proxied it with Nginx. Now, you should have acquired an understanding of:
apt package manager
npm
pm2 package manager
