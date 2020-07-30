Create a Sudo User on OpenBSD

Introduction

Performing server administration as a non-root user is a best practice. For security, your first task when deploying a Fedora instance at Vultr is to create a non-root user with sudo access. This guide applies to the following versions:

OpenBSD 6.6

OpenBSD 6.7

1. Install Sudo

Install the binary sudo package. Choose option 1 unless you know why you need another package.

# pkg_add sudo quirks-3.187 signed on 2020-05-19T14:41:48Z Ambiguous: choose package for sudo a 0: <None> 1: sudo-1.8.31 2: sudo-1.8.31-gettext 3: sudo-1.8.31-gettext-ldap Your choice: 1 sudo-1.8.31: ok

2. Add the Sudo User

Create a new user account for use with sudo, and set the password.

# useradd -m example_user # passwd example_user Changing password for example_user. New password: Retype new password:

3. Add User to the Wheel Group

The wheel group limits who can use su to become root.

# user mod -G wheel example_user

4. Edit Sudoers File

Check the sudoers file with visudo .

# visudo

Look for the wheel group. Remove the comment if the line is disabled. It should look like this when you are ready to save the file.

# Uncomment to allow people in group wheel to run all commands # and set environment variables. %wheel ALL=(ALL) SETENV: ALL

Save and exit vi. Type ESC , then : W Q , then ENTER .

Note: The visudo utility performs syntax checking before committing your edits to the file. A malformed sudoers file can break your system. Never edit /etc/sudoers directly. For example, if you make an error, you'll see this when exiting visudo.

visudo: >>> /etc/sudoers: syntax error near line 64 <<< What now? Options are: (e)dit sudoers file again e(x)it without saving changes to sudoers file (Q)uit and save changes to sudoers file (DANGER!)

5. Test

Switch to the new user.

# su - example_user

Verify you are the new user with whoami, then test sudo access with sudo whoami, which should return root.

$ whoami example_user $ sudo whoami [sudo] password for example_user: root

Conclusion

The new user account is ready to use. As a best practice, use this sudo user for server administration. You should avoid using root for maintenance tasks.