Create a Sudo User on Debian

Performing server administration as a non-root user is a best practice for security. After launching your Vultr VPS, your first task as root should be to set up a non-root user with sudo access.
This guide applies to the following versions:
Some Debian installations do not come with sudo installed. If your does not, install sudo with apt.
# apt install sudo
Create a new user account with the
adduser command. Use a strong password for the new user. You can enter values for the user information, or press ENTER to leave those fields blank.
# adduser example_user
Adding user `example_user' ...
Adding new group `example_user' (1001) ...
Adding new user `example_user' (1001) with group `example_user' ...
Creating home directory `/home/example_user' ...
Copying files from `/etc/skel' ...
New password:
Retype new password:
passwd: password updated successfully
Changing the user information for example_user
Enter the new value, or press ENTER for the default
Full Name []: Example User
Room Number []:
Work Phone []:
Home Phone []:
Other []:
Is the information correct? [Y/n] y
Add the new user to the sudo group.
# adduser example_user sudo
Switch to the new user.
# su - example_user
Verify you are the new user with
whoami, then test sudo access with
sudo whoami, which should return root.
$ whoami
example_user
$ sudo whoami
[sudo] password for example_user:
root
The new user account is ready to use. As a best practice, use this sudo user for server administration. You should avoid using root for maintenance tasks.