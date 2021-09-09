Create a Sudo User on Debian

Introduction

Performing server administration as a non-root user is a best practice for security. After launching your Vultr VPS, your first task as root should be to set up a non-root user with sudo access.

This guide applies to the following versions:

Debian 9 "Stretch"

Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian 11 "Bullseye"

1. Install sudo

Some Debian installations do not come with sudo installed. If your does not, install sudo with apt.

# apt install sudo

2. Add a New User Account

Create a new user account with the adduser command. Use a strong password for the new user. You can enter values for the user information, or press ENTER to leave those fields blank.

# adduser example_user Adding user `example_user' ... Adding new group `example_user' (1001) ... Adding new user `example_user' (1001) with group `example_user' ... Creating home directory `/home/example_user' ... Copying files from `/etc/skel' ... New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfully Changing the user information for example_user Enter the new value, or press ENTER for the default Full Name []: Example User Room Number []: Work Phone []: Home Phone []: Other []: Is the information correct? [Y/n] y

3. Add the User to the Sudo Group

Add the new user to the sudo group.

# adduser example_user sudo

4. Test

Switch to the new user.

# su - example_user

Verify you are the new user with whoami , then test sudo access with sudo whoami , which should return root.

$ whoami example_user $ sudo whoami [sudo] password for example_user: root

Conclusion

The new user account is ready to use. As a best practice, use this sudo user for server administration. You should avoid using root for maintenance tasks.