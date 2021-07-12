Create a Sudo User on AlmaLinux

Performing server administration as a non-root user is a best practice. For security, your first task when deploying an AlmaLinux instance at Vultr is to create a non-root user with sudo access.
Create a new user account with the
adduser command.
# adduser example_user
Set a strong password for the new user with
passwd.
# passwd example_user
Changing password for user example_user.
New password:
Retype new password:
passwd: all authentication tokens updated successfully.
Add the new user to the wheel group with
usermod.
# usermod -aG wheel example_user
Check the sudoers file with
visudo.
# visudo
Look for the wheel group. Remove the comment if the line is disabled. It should look like this when you are ready to save the file.
## Allows people in group wheel to run all commands
%wheel ALL=(ALL) ALL
Save and exit vi. Type ESC, then :WQ, then ENTER.
Note: The visudo utility performs syntax checking before committing your edits to the file. A malformed sudoers file can break your system. Never edit /etc/sudoers directly. For example, if you make an error, you'll see this when exiting visudo.
visudo: >>> /etc/sudoers: syntax error near line 64 <<<
What now?
Options are:
(e)dit sudoers file again
e(x)it without saving changes to sudoers file
(Q)uit and save changes to sudoers file (DANGER!)
Switch to the new user.
# su - example_user
Verify you are the new user with
whoami, then test sudo access with
sudo whoami, which should return root.
$ whoami
example_user
$ sudo whoami
[sudo] password for example_user:
root
The new user account is ready to use. As a best practice, use this sudo user for server administration. You should avoid using root for maintenance tasks.