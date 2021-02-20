Create a JSON REST API with PHP and MySQL On Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Sat, Feb 20, 2021
An application programming interface (API) is a middleware that allows two applications to talk to each other through a representational state transfer (REST) channel. For instance, if you're developing a mobile application that uses a cloud database, you may create a PHP API to interface the Android client to a remote MySQL database. Another use-case of an API is to open your popular application to the end-users. Companies including Vultr, Google, Facebook, and Twitter have a public API. In this case, consumers accessing your application will use dedicated URL endpoints to submit and query data without going through your application's graphical user interface (GUI).
Creating an API for your application allows end-users to integrate your services flexibly, leading to a better user experience. Also, when your API endpoints return data in JavaScript object notation (JSON) format, it can be used by mobile, desktop applications, tablets, and embedded devices without changing the code in the backend. In this guide, you'll create an open JSON REST API for your hypothetical online store with PHP on Ubuntu 20.04. When you complete this guide, you should call your API endpoints to retrieve products from your database without going through a GUI.
Before you begin following along with this tutorial, ensure you have the following:
SSH to your server and run the command below to log in to the MySQL command-line interface (CLI).
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Enter the root password of your MySQL server and press ENTER to proceed. After you get the
mysql> prompt, issue the command below to create a
store_api database.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE store_api;
Next, create a non-root MySQL user. You will use this user's credentials to connect to the MySQL database in your PHP code.
mysql> CREATE USER 'api_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON store_api.* TO 'api_user'@'localhost';
mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
If you're using MariaDB instead of MySQL, use this command instead to create the user.
MariaDB> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on store_api.* TO 'api_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
Switch to the newly created database.
mysql> USE store_api;
Next, you'll create a
products table. This table lists the currently available items for purchase in your hypothetical store, including their prices. Without an API, end-users accessing your web applications must go through a User Interface such as a web application or desktop software to get the product list. However, later in this tutorial, you'll learn how to expose this table information through a PHP API.
Create the
products table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE products (
product_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
product_name VARCHAR(50),
cost_price DOUBLE,
retail_price DOUBLE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Populate the
products table with some records.
mysql> INSERT INTO products (product_name, cost_price, retail_price) VALUES ('LEATHER JACKET', '89.23', '99.95');
mysql> INSERT INTO products (product_name, cost_price, retail_price) VALUES ('SILVER COAT', '44.00', '60.00');
mysql> INSERT INTO products (product_name, cost_price, retail_price) VALUES ('REXI BELT', '14.49', '18.85');
mysql> INSERT INTO products (product_name, cost_price, retail_price) VALUES ('SUEDE SHOE', '24.00', '36.00');
mysql> INSERT INTO products (product_name, cost_price, retail_price) VALUES ('WOOLEN SWEATER', '14.45', '18.00');
Ensure the records are in place by running a
SELECT query against the
products table.
mysql> SELECT
product_id,
product_name,
cost_price,
retail_price
FROM products;
MySQL should display the following list.
+------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
| product_id | product_name | cost_price | retail_price |
+------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
| 1 | LEATHER JACKET | 89.23 | 99.95 |
| 2 | SILVER COAT | 44 | 60 |
| 3 | REXI BELT | 14.49 | 18.85 |
| 4 | SUEDE SHOE | 24 | 36 |
| 5 | WOOLEN SWEATER | 14.45 | 18 |
+------------+----------------+------------+--------------+
5 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Exit from the MySQL command-line interface.
mysql> QUIT;
Your API endpoints will rely heavily on Apache's re-write rules. You need to make some configuration changes to the Apache server to make this possible. First, enable the
rewrite module.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Then, open the
/etc/apache2/apache2.conf configuration file using nano for editing.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/apache2.conf
Locate the
<Directory>...</Directory> directive as shown below.
...
<Directory /var/www/>
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride None
Require all granted
</Directory>
...
Then, change the line
AllowOverride None to
AllowOverride All.
...
<Directory /var/www/>
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
...
The
AllowOverride All directive allows
.htaccess files to override the base Apache configurations. Restart Apache to reload the changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
.htaccess File
First, create a working directory. In a real-world application, your API can have several endpoints. Therefore, it is a good idea to create a project directory to place all your PHP classes and other configuration files. In this case, you're using
v1 (version 1) as the base directory's name.
When your API grows, and you need to version it, you can create other directories with the version number at the end of the file name(e.g.
v2,
v3,
v4).
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/html/api/v1
Create a new
.htaccess File in the
/var/www/html/api/v1 directory.
$ sudo nano /var/www/html/api/v1/.htaccess
Enter the information below into the file.
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /api/v1
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule (.*)$ index.php?request=$1 [QSA,NC,L]
Save and close the file.
The
.htaccess file code explanation:
The first line, as shown below in the
.htaccess files, enables Apache
mod_rewrite module.
RewriteEngine On
...
The second line specifies the URL that gets sent through the rewrite rules. In other words, the line below sets the rewrite base for the rewrite rules that you're specifying below it.
...
RewriteBase /api/v1
...
The lines below tell Apache to continue processing the rules underneath if a file/directory with a specified name in the URL doesn't exist.
...
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
...
At the end of the .htaccess file, you've instructed apache to rewrite any requests routed to the
/var/www/html/api/v1/ directory to an
index.php file in the same directory. For instance, if a user requests the URL
http://localhost/api/v1/products/1, the rewrite rule will redirect this to 'http://localhost/api/v1/index.php?request=products/1'
...
RewriteRule (.*)$ index.php?request=$1 [QSA,NC,L]
...
index.php File
Next create an
index.php file in your
/var/www/html/api/v1/ folder. This file will act as a router for all requests coming into your API.
Open the file using nano.
$ sudo nano /var/www/html/api/v1/index.php
Then, enter the information below into the file.
<?php
header("Content-type:application/json");
function load_class($class) {
require_once $class . '.php';
}
spl_autoload_register('load_class');
$http_verb = $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'];
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'GET') {
foreach($_GET as $key => $value) {
$params[$key] = $value;
}
}
$request = explode('/', $_REQUEST['request']);
$resource = $request[0];
if (isset($request[1])) {
$resource_id = $request[1];
} else {
$resource_id = '';
}
if ($resource == 'products') {
$request = new Products;
}
if ($http_verb == 'GET') {
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$response = $request->read($resource_id);
} else {
$response = $request->read($resource_id, $params);
}
echo $response;
}
Save and close the file when you're through with editing.
The
.index file code explanation:
The first line is a PHP header that tells web clients to treat the data in JSON format.
...
header("Content-type:application/json");
...
The following code allows you to automatically load PHP classes without declaring a
require [FILENAME] statement. This is very useful if your API has many class files that you want to be loaded. Including the files manually might be a tedious task. So, this is where the code below comes into play.
...
function load_class($class) {
require_once $class . '.php';
}
spl_autoload_register('load_class');
...
The statement below retrieves the
$_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] and stores it in a
$http_verb variable. Next, the code uses a PHP
if (...) {...} statement to check if the user's requested method is
GET. If this is true, all the
GET variables are passed to the
$params array to be processed later.
...
$http_verb = $_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'];
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'GET') {
foreach($_GET as $key => $value) {
$params[$key] = $value;
}
}
...
When a user requests your API endpoints(e.g.
http://localhost/api/v1/products/1), the request is split into two variables. The first variable is the
resource name, for example
products, and the second variable is the
resource_id, for example
1. If an API consumer requests the
products resource a new class of type
Products is instantiated, as shown below.
...
$request = explode('/', $_REQUEST['request']);
$resource = $request[0];
if (isset($request[1])) {
$resource_id = $request[1];
} else {
$resource_id = '';
}
if ($resource == 'products') {
$request = new Products;
}
...
In the
index.php file, you're using the PHP
if(...){...} to check if the user is making a
GET request against the resource. Then, you're sending this request to the products class and calling a
read method.
If the user has specified the
$resource_id, for example by calling the URL
http://localhost/api/v1/products/1, you're simply sending that request to the products class without specifying any
GET parameters.
However, if the API caller has not specified the
resource_id, such as by calling
http://localhost/api/v1/products), you're allowing an option where URL parameters can be specified to filter the records even further.
...
if ($http_verb == 'GET') {
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$response = $request->read($resource_id);
} else {
$response = $request->read($resource_id, $params);
}
echo $response;
}
...
products.php Class File
When you make calls to the products resource(e.g.
http://localhost/api/v1/products or
http://localhost/api/v1/products/1) you'll be routed to a class file named
Products. So, create the file.
$ sudo nano /var/www/html/api/v1/Products.php
Enter the information below into the file.
<?php
class Products
{
public function read($resource_id, $params = '')
{
try {
$db_name = 'store_api';
$db_user = 'api_user';
$db_password = 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
$db_host = 'localhost';
$pdo = new PDO('mysql:host=' . $db_host . '; dbname=' . $db_name, $db_user, $db_password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES, false);
$data = [];
$sql = "select *
from products
";
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$sql .= " where product_id = :product_id";
$data['product_id'] = $resource_id;
} else {
$filter = '';
if (isset($params['product_name']) ) {
$filter .=" and product_name = :product_name";
$data['product_name'] = $params['product_name'];
}
$sql .= " where product_id > 0 $filter";
}
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute($data);
$products = [];
while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
$products[] = $row;
}
$response = [];
$response['data'] = $products;
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$response['data'] = array_shift($response['data']);
}
return json_encode($response, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT);
} catch (PDOException $ex) {
$error = [];
$error['message'] = $ex->getMessage();
return $error;
}
}
}
Save and close the file when you're through with editing.
The
/var/www/html/api/v1/Products.php Explanation:
First, you're creating a new
Products class that you call in the
index.php file wherever there is a new
products resource request.
<?php
class Products
{
...
}
Then, you're creating a new PHP
read function inside the class. When a function is created in a class, it is referred to as a method. Up to this point, you may call this
Products class by creating a new object with the class name(e.g.
new Products. Remember this is what you've done in the
.index.php file.
<?php
class Products
{
public function read($resource_id, $params = '')
{
...
}
}
The lines below specify the credentials for the database that you created earlier in this tutorial. You're then using the PDO to connect to the database.
...
$db_name = 'store_api';
$db_user = 'api_user';
$db_password = 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
$db_host = 'localhost';
$pdo = new PDO('mysql:host=' . $db_host . '; dbname=' . $db_name, $db_user, $db_password);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES, false);
...
In the below code, you're initializing an empty
data array. You will use this array as a placeholder for named parameters when sending the request to the database using PDO to avoid any chances of SQL injection. Next, you're constructing an SQL statement that fetches data from the
products table.
If the
$resource_id is specified when the
read method is executed from the
index.php file, you're simply querying a single product. Otherwise, an SQL for retrieving all records with some filter parameters is executed as shown below.
...
$data = [];
$sql = "select *
from products
";
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$sql .= " where product_id = :product_id";
$data['product_id'] = $resource_id;
} else {
$filter = '';
if (isset($params['product_name']) ) {
$filter .=" and product_name = :product_name";
$data['product_name'] = $params['product_name'];
}
$sql .= " where product_id > 0 $filter";
}
...
Finally, you're executing the SQL statement and returning the data as a JSON object. Otherwise, you're raising a JSON error. ...
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute($data);
$products = [];
while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
$products[] = $row;
}
$response = [];
$response['data'] = $products;
if (!empty($resource_id)) {
$response['data'] = array_shift($response['data']);
}
return json_encode($response, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT);
} catch (PDOException $ex) {
$error = [];
$error['message'] = $ex->getMessage();
return $error;
...
The final step is testing the codes that you've developed. Use the Linux
curl command to execute the API endpoint below.
$ curl localhost/api/v1/products
You should get an output displaying all products in JSON format.
{
"data": [
{
"product_id": 1,
"product_name": "LEATHER JACKET",
"cost_price": 89.23,
"retail_price": 99.95
},
{
"product_id": 2,
"product_name": "SILVER COAT",
"cost_price": 44,
"retail_price": 60
},
{
"product_id": 3,
"product_name": "REXI BELT",
"cost_price": 14.49,
"retail_price": 18.85
},
{
"product_id": 4,
"product_name": "SUEDE SHOE",
"cost_price": 24,
"retail_price": 36
},
{
"product_id": 5,
"product_name": "WOOLEN SWEATER",
"cost_price": 14.45,
"retail_price": 18
}
]
}
To retrieve a single product, specify a resource id at the end of the URL as shown below.
Product Id 1:
$ curl localhost/api/v1/products/1
Output.
{
"data": {
"product_id": 1,
"product_name": "LEATHER JACKET",
"cost_price": 89.23,
"retail_price": 99.95
}
}
Product Id 2:
$ curl localhost/api/v1/products/2
Output.
{
"data": {
"product_id": 2,
"product_name": "SILVER COAT",
"cost_price": 44,
"retail_price": 60
}
}
To filter the products by the
product_name field, such as to view only the
SUEDE SHOE, run the command below.
$ curl localhost/api/v1/products?product_name=SUEDE%20SHOE
Output.
{
"data": [
{
"product_id": 4,
"product_name": "SUEDE SHOE",
"cost_price": 24,
"retail_price": 36
}
]
}
As you can confirm from the JSON responses above, your PHP API is working as expected.
You've implemented a PHP API that outputs data in JSON format with MySQL and Ubuntu 20.04 server in this guide. You may tweak the code in this tutorial to suit your needs. Remember, you may extend your API to accept other HTTP verbs/methods like
POST,
PUT and
DELETE.
