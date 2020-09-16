Vultr

Correcting Network Configuration After Snapshot Restore

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 16, 2020
After restoring a snapshot to a new machine, you may encounter issues caused by the MAC address of the network adapter changing. Usually, when the network adapter changes the operating system will create a new network adapter for it. You'd typically see the network adapter on 'eth1' (or eth2 if you had private networking enabled).

CentOS

  • Log in to your server via the KVM in your control panel
  • Remove the contents of /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules

  • Open /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0, and change the contents to the following:

    DEVICE=eth0
TYPE=Ethernet
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=yes
BOOTPROTO=dhcp
DNS1=8.8.8.8
NAME="System eth0"
  • Reboot your server

Debian/Ubuntu

  • Log into your server via the KVM in your control panel.
  • Remove the contents of /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules
  • Review the contents of /etc/network/interfaces and update any IP addresses to match the current server.
  • Reboot your server

Windows

  • No changes are necessary for Windows. It will automatically start using the new network adapter.

