Correcting Network Configuration After Snapshot Restore

After restoring a snapshot to a new machine, you may encounter issues caused by the MAC address of the network adapter changing. Usually, when the network adapter changes the operating system will create a new network adapter for it. You'd typically see the network adapter on 'eth1' (or eth2 if you had private networking enabled).
/etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules
Open
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0, and change the contents to the following:
DEVICE=eth0
TYPE=Ethernet
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=yes
BOOTPROTO=dhcp
DNS1=8.8.8.8
NAME="System eth0"
/etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules
/etc/network/interfaces and update any IP addresses to match the current server.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles