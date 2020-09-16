Correcting Network Configuration After Snapshot Restore

After restoring a snapshot to a new machine, you may encounter issues caused by the MAC address of the network adapter changing. Usually, when the network adapter changes the operating system will create a new network adapter for it. You'd typically see the network adapter on 'eth1' (or eth2 if you had private networking enabled).

CentOS

Log in to your server via the KVM in your control panel

Remove the contents of /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules

Open /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0 , and change the contents to the following: DEVICE=eth0 TYPE=Ethernet ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=yes BOOTPROTO=dhcp DNS1=8.8.8.8 NAME="System eth0"

Reboot your server

Debian/Ubuntu

Log into your server via the KVM in your control panel.

Remove the contents of /etc/udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules

Review the contents of /etc/network/interfaces and update any IP addresses to match the current server.

Reboot your server

Windows