Configuring Private Network

When deploying a VPS with a private network, you need to configure the IP addresses on the private interface. The examples in this guide are for IPv4, however private network interfaces on Vultr VMs support both IPv4 and IPv6. Vultr supports multiple VLANs over a single private network interface with 802.1q tags.
You'll find all the information for your server in the Vultr control panel, under Settings > IPv4. In the example is shown below, the public network address is 192.0.2.123, and the private network address is 10.10.10.3. You'll find complete network configuration examples, generated specifically for your server by clicking the link "View our networking configuration tips and examples."
These examples below are similar to what you'll find by clicking the "View our networking configuration tips and examples" link in your control panel. If following these examples, make sure to replace the private address 10.10.10.3 and MAC address 00:00:00:00:00:00 with your server's information.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1 with the following text.
DEVICE=eth1
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.10.10.3
NETMASK=255.255.0.0
IPV6INIT=no
MTU=1450
Start the interface or reboot.
ifup eth1
Populate the
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 file with the following text.
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens7"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.10.10.3
PREFIX=16
MTU=1450
Restart the connection, or reboot.
nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7
nmcli con up 'System ens7'
Add the following text to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
auto eth1
iface eth1 inet static
address 10.10.10.3
netmask 255.255.0.0
mtu 1450
Start the interface or reboot.
ifup eth1
Add the following text to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
auto ens7
iface ens7 inet static
address 10.10.10.3
netmask 255.255.0.0
mtu 1450
Start the interface or reboot.
ifup ens7
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with the following text.
DEVICE=ens7
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.10.10.3
NETMASK=255.255.0.0
NOZEROCONF=yes
IPV6INIT=no
MTU=1450
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart network.service
Run the following commands.
nmcli con add con-name private-net ifname ens7 type ethernet ipv4.method 'manual' ipv4.addresses '10.10.10.3/24' 802-3-ethernet.mtu 1450
nmcli con up private-net
Add the following line to the
/etc/rc.conf file.
ifconfig_vtnet1="inet 10.10.10.3 netmask 255.255.0.0 mtu 1450"
Start the interface or reboot.
service netif start vtnet1
Add the following lines to the
/etc/hostname.vio1 file.
inet 10.10.10.3 255.255.0.0
!ifconfig vio1 mtu 1450
Reboot the system.
reboot
Add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
auto eth1
iface eth1 inet static
address 10.10.10.3
netmask 255.255.0.0
mtu 1450
Start the interface or reboot.
ifup eth1
Add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
auto ens7
iface ens7 inet static
address 10.10.10.3
netmask 255.255.0.0
mtu 1450
Start the interface or reboot.
ifup ens7
Populate
/etc/netplan/10-ens7.yaml with the following text. Replace the example MAC and IP address information with your information.
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
ens7:
match:
macaddress: 00:00:00:00:00:00
mtu: 1450
dhcp4: no
addresses: [10.10.10.3/16]
Update networking or reboot.
# netplan apply
Find the private interface name on your system. You can use
ipconfig /all or navigate the Windows Control Panel.
Replace "
Ethernet 2" with the private interface name that Windows has chosen and run the following command.
netsh interface ip set address name="Ethernet 2" static 10.10.10.3 255.255.0.0 0.0.0.0 1
