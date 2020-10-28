Configuring IPv6 on Windows Server

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.

in the section when deploying a new instance. Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

Add IPv6 to an Instance

IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP in the OS firewall. Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance. Select the IPv6 menu. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.

Windows Server

Applies to versions:

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2

Find the public interface name on your system. You can use ipconfig /all or navigate the Windows Control Panel.

Replace " Ethernet " with the public interface name that Windows has chosen and run the following commands.

netsh interface ipv6 set global randomizeidentifiers=disabled netsh interface ipv6 add address interface="Ethernet" address="2001:db8:1000::100/64" netsh interface ipv6 add address interface="Ethernet" address="2001:db8:1000::200/64"

2001:db8:1000::100 is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. 2001:db8:1000::200 is the optional secondary IPv6. Skip this command if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.