Configuring IPv6 on Windows Server

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Find the public interface name on your system. You can use
ipconfig /all or navigate the Windows Control Panel.
Replace "
Ethernet" with the public interface name that Windows has chosen and run the following commands.
netsh interface ipv6 set global randomizeidentifiers=disabled
netsh interface ipv6 add address interface="Ethernet" address="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
netsh interface ipv6 add address interface="Ethernet" address="2001:db8:1000::200/64"
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
