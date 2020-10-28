Configuring IPv6 on Ubuntu

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
This guide applies to Ubuntu 14.04 through 20.10.
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Populate the
/etc/netplan/10-ens3.yaml file with the following text.
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
ens3:
dhcp4: yes
addresses:
- '2001:db8:1000::200/64'
addresses: and the example IPv6 if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
Update networking or reboot.
netplan apply
For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
iface ens3 inet6 auto
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
For static configuration, add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
iface ens3 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev ens3 2001:db8:1000::200
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
iface eth0 inet6 auto
Reboot the instance.
For static configuration, add the following lines to the
/etc/network/interfaces file.
iface eth0 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev eth0 2001:db8:1000::200
Reboot the instance.
If you have IP forwarding enabled, such as when using your server as a VPN, add the following lines to
/etc/sysctl.conf:
net.ipv6.conf.all.accept_ra=2
net.ipv6.conf.eth0.accept_ra=2
These variables default value is
1, which prevents IPv6 from working. To verify the status of IP forwarding, run:
# sysctl net.ipv4.ip_forward
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
