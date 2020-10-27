Vultr

Configuring IPv6 on OpenBSD

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 27, 2020
BSD FAQ Networking

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

  • Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.
  • Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

Add IPv6 to an Instance

Requirements

  • Please ensure that slaacd is enabled and running.

  • IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP routeradv, neighbrsol, neighbradv packet types. For example, this ruleset for pf.conf passes the required traffic:

    pass in on egress inet6 proto icmp6 all icmp6-type { echoreq routeradv neighbrsol neighbradv }

Procedure

To add an IPv6 network to a running instance:

  1. Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance.
  2. Select the IPv6 menu.

  3. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.

    Assign IPv6

  4. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.

  5. Add the following line to /etc/hostname.vio0.

    • If using OpenBSD 6.0 through 6.2:

      inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy

    • If using OpenBSD 6.3 through 6.8:

      inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy -soii

  6. Restart the interface or reboot.

    # sh /etc/netstart vio0

  7. Verify the interface status with slaacctl.

    # slaacctl show interface

Add Secondary IPv6 to an Instance

Optionally, you may configure a secondary IPv6 address for your instance.

  1. Add the following line to /etc/hostname.vio0. Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

    inet6 alias 2001:db8:1000::200 64

  2. Restart the interface or reboot.

    # sh /etc/netstart vio0

  3. Verify the interface status with slaacctl.

    # slaacctl show interface

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.

Configuration Examples

