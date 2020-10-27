Configuring IPv6 on OpenBSD

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP
routeradv,
neighbrsol,
neighbradv packet types. For example, this ruleset for pf.conf passes the required traffic:
pass in on egress inet6 proto icmp6 all icmp6-type { echoreq routeradv neighbrsol neighbradv }
To add an IPv6 network to a running instance:
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Add the following line to
/etc/hostname.vio0.
If using OpenBSD 6.0 through 6.2:
inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy
If using OpenBSD 6.3 through 6.8:
inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy -soii
Restart the interface or reboot.
# sh /etc/netstart vio0
Verify the interface status with slaacctl.
# slaacctl show interface
Optionally, you may configure a secondary IPv6 address for your instance.
Add the following line to
/etc/hostname.vio0. Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
inet6 alias 2001:db8:1000::200 64
Restart the interface or reboot.
# sh /etc/netstart vio0
Verify the interface status with slaacctl.
# slaacctl show interface
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
