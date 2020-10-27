Configuring IPv6 on OpenBSD

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.

in the section when deploying a new instance. Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

Add IPv6 to an Instance

Requirements

Please ensure that slaacd is enabled and running.

IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP routeradv , neighbrsol , neighbradv packet types. For example, this ruleset for pf.conf passes the required traffic: pass in on egress inet6 proto icmp6 all icmp6-type { echoreq routeradv neighbrsol neighbradv }

Procedure

To add an IPv6 network to a running instance:

Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance. Select the IPv6 menu. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network. Add the following line to /etc/hostname.vio0 . If using OpenBSD 6.0 through 6.2: inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy

If using OpenBSD 6.3 through 6.8: inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy -soii Restart the interface or reboot. # sh /etc/netstart vio0 Verify the interface status with slaacctl. # slaacctl show interface

Add Secondary IPv6 to an Instance

Optionally, you may configure a secondary IPv6 address for your instance.

Add the following line to /etc/hostname.vio0 . Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. inet6 alias 2001:db8:1000::200 64 Restart the interface or reboot. # sh /etc/netstart vio0 Verify the interface status with slaacctl. # slaacctl show interface

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.