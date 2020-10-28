Configuring IPv6 on FreeBSD

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.

in the section when deploying a new instance. Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

This guide applies to:

FreeBSD 12.x

FreeBSD 11.x

FreeBSD 10.x

Add IPv6 to an Instance

IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP in the OS firewall. Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance. Select the IPv6 menu. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network. Choose dynamic or static configuration: Dynamic configuration Add the following lines to the /etc/rc.conf file. ifconfig_vtnet0_ipv6="inet6 accept_rtadv" ipv6_activate_all_interfaces="YES" rtsold_enable="YES" rtsold_flags="-aF" Static configuration Add the following lines to the /etc/rc.conf file. Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. rtsold_enable="YES" ipv6_activate_all_interfaces="YES" rtsold_flags="-aF" ifconfig_vtnet0_ipv6="inet6 2001:db8:1000::100 prefixlen 64" Start the router solicitation daemon or reboot. service rtsold start

Add Secondary IPv6 to an Instance

Optionally, you may configure a secondary IPv6 address for your instance.

Add the following line to /etc/rc.conf . Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. ifconfig_vtnet0_alias0="inet6 2001:db8:1000::200 prefixlen 64" Start the router solicitation daemon or reboot. # service rtsold start

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.