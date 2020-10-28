Configuring IPv6 on FreeBSD

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Choose dynamic or static configuration:
Dynamic configuration
Add the following lines to the
/etc/rc.conf file.
ifconfig_vtnet0_ipv6="inet6 accept_rtadv"
ipv6_activate_all_interfaces="YES"
rtsold_enable="YES"
rtsold_flags="-aF"
Static configuration
Add the following lines to the
/etc/rc.conf file. Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
rtsold_enable="YES"
ipv6_activate_all_interfaces="YES"
rtsold_flags="-aF"
ifconfig_vtnet0_ipv6="inet6 2001:db8:1000::100 prefixlen 64"
Start the router solicitation daemon or reboot.
service rtsold start
Optionally, you may configure a secondary IPv6 address for your instance.
Add the following line to
/etc/rc.conf. Replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
ifconfig_vtnet0_alias0="inet6 2001:db8:1000::200 prefixlen 64"
Start the router solicitation daemon or reboot.
# service rtsold start
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
