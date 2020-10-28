Configuring IPv6 on Fedora

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.

in the section when deploying a new instance. Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

This guide applies to Fedora 26 through 32.

Add IPv6 to an Instance

IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP in the OS firewall. Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance. Select the IPv6 menu. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.

Fedora 29 through 32

Add the following lines to /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 .

nmcli con mod 'Wired connection 1' ipv6.method 'auto' ipv6.addresses '' nmcli con mod 'Wired connection 1' +ipv6.addresses '2001:db8:1000::200/128' nmcli con up 'Wired connection 1'

The primary IPv6 is dynamic.

2001:db8:1000::200 is the optional static secondary IPv6. Remove that line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. Additional addresses can be added in the same fashion.

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart network.service

Fedora 26 through 28

Add the following lines to /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 .

IPV6INIT="yes" IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64" IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes" IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64"

2001:db8:1000::100 is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. 2001:db8:1000::200 is the optional secondary IPv6. Remove the IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart network.service

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.