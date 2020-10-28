Configuring IPv6 on Fedora

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
This guide applies to Fedora 26 through 32.
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Add the following lines to
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3.
nmcli con mod 'Wired connection 1' ipv6.method 'auto' ipv6.addresses ''
nmcli con mod 'Wired connection 1' +ipv6.addresses '2001:db8:1000::200/128'
nmcli con up 'Wired connection 1'
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart network.service
Add the following lines to
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3.
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart network.service
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
