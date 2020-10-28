Configuring IPv6 on Debian

Introduction

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:

Select Enable IPv6 in the Additional Features section when deploying a new instance.

in the section when deploying a new instance. Use this guide to add IPv6 support, or add a secondary address, to a deployed instance.

Add IPv6 to an Instance

IPv6 autoconfiguration depends on ICMP protocol. Please verify you haven't blocked ICMP in the OS firewall. Navigate to the Settings tab for the instance. Select the IPv6 menu. Click the Assign IPv6 Network button. Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.

Debian 9 through 10

Dynamic configuration

For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to /etc/network/interfaces .

iface ens3 inet6 auto

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart networking.service

Static configuration

For static configuration, add the following lines to /etc/network/interfaces .

iface ens3 inet6 static address 2001:db8:1000::100 netmask 64 up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev ens3 2001:db8:1000::200

2001:db8:1000::100 is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. 2001:db8:1000::200 is the optional secondary IPv6. Remove the example IP address line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart networking.service

Debian 8

Dynamic configuration

For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to /etc/network/interfaces .

iface eth0 inet6 auto

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart networking.service

Static configuration

For static configuration, add the following lines to /etc/network/interfaces .

iface eth0 inet6 static address 2001:db8:1000::100 netmask 64 up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev eth0 2001:db8:1000::200

2001:db8:1000::100 is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

is the primary IPv6, replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet. 2001:db8:1000::200 is the optional secondary IPv6. Remove the example IP address line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.

Restart networking or reboot.

systemctl restart networking.service

More Information

Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.