Configuring IPv6 on Debian

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to
/etc/network/interfaces.
iface ens3 inet6 auto
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
For static configuration, add the following lines to
/etc/network/interfaces.
iface ens3 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev ens3 2001:db8:1000::200
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
For dynamic configuration, add the following lines to
/etc/network/interfaces.
iface eth0 inet6 auto
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
For static configuration, add the following lines to
/etc/network/interfaces.
iface eth0 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev eth0 2001:db8:1000::200
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
