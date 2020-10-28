Configuring IPv6 on CentOS

Vultr supports IPv6 for all VPS and Bare Metal instances. To enable IPv6, use either of these methods:
Click the Assign IPv6 Network button.
Restart the server via the Vultr Customer Portal. Important: rebooting via SSH doesn't activate the new network.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with:
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens3"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="dhcp"
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
Restart the connection, or reboot.
nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3
nmcli con up 'System ens3'
Add the following lines to
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0.
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES line if a secondary address isn't required, or replace the example with an address in your IPv6 subnet.
Restart networking or reboot.
service network restart
If you have IP forwarding enabled, such as when using your server as a VPN, add the following lines to
/etc/sysctl.conf:
net.ipv6.conf.all.accept_ra=2
net.ipv6.conf.eth0.accept_ra=2
These variables default value is
1, which prevents IPv6 from working. To verify the status of IP forwarding, run:
# sysctl net.ipv4.ip_forward
Refer to specific network configuration examples on the instance's IPv6 information page.
