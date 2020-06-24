Configure Windows with Multiple IP Addresses via GUI

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You need to manually configure these advanced scenarios. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. This example demonstrates three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

This tutorial applies to:

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2

This guide explains how to configure TCP/IP via the GUI. See this alternate article if you prefer to use PowerShell.

1. Locate IP Info

Open the server information page in the customer portal. Make a note of the IP information. This tutorial uses the values shown below.

IPv4 Info

IPv6 Info

Click the network configuration link to locate the IPv4 DNS server information. This tutorial uses DNS servers:

IPv4 DNS: 192.0.2.200

192.0.2.200 IPv6 DNS: 2001:0db8:1000::1

A secondary IPv6 address of 2001:db8:1000::200 will also be added to the public adapter.

2. Connect via Web Console

Connect to your server via the web console to make networking changes. If you are connected via RDP the network will drop while making these changes.

3. Configure IPv4 for Public Interface

Navigate to Windows Control Panel and open the Network and Sharing Center. A freshly deployed instance will have Internet access assigned via DHCP. Click the Ethernet connection to open the Ethernet Status dialog. Click the Properties button. Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button. Set the Main IP address. Click the Use the following IP address radio button.

radio button. Enter the IP address , subnet mask , and gateway .

, , and . Enter the Preferred DNS server.

server. Click the Advanced button. To add an additional public IP address, click the Add... button. Enter the secondary IP address and subnet. Click Add. Repeat this step for any additional IP addresses. Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog. Click OK to save the IPv4 settings.

4. Configure IPv6 for Public Interface

Select Internet Protocol Version 6, then click the Properties button. Set Main IP address. Click the Use the following IPv6 address radio button.

radio button. Enter the IPv6 address and Subnet prefix length .

and . Enter the Preferred DNS server.

server. Click the Advanced button. To add an additional public IPv6 address, click the Add... button. Enter the secondary IPv6 address and subnet prefix. Click Add. Repeat this step for any additional IPv6 addresses. Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog. Click OK to save the IPv4 settings. Click Close to save the adapter settings. Click Details to review your settings. Verify your IP addresses are correct. When finished, click Close.

5. Configure Private Network

Click a private ethernet adapter. Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button. Set the IP address. Click the Use the following IP address radio button.

radio button. Enter the IP address , subnet mask , and gateway .

, , and . Enter the Preferred DNS server. Click OK. Repeat these steps if you have additional private networks.

6. Set the Private Network MTU

Open an administrative command prompt. Look up the interface list. Name will match the name from Network and Sharing Center. Idx is the subinterface index. C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces Idx Met MTU State Name --- ---------- ---------- ------------ --------------------------- 6 5 1500 connected Ethernet 5 5 1500 connected Ethernet 2 8 5 1500 connected Ethernet 3 In this example, Ethernet 2 (Idx 5) and Ethernet 3 (Idx 8) are the private interfaces. Yours may be different. Set the MTU for Ethernet 2 (Idx 5). C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "5" mtu=1450 store=persistent Ok. Set the MTU for Ethernet 3 (Idx 8). C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "8" mtu=1450 store=persistent Ok. Verify the MTU is correct. Ethernet, the public interface, should be 1500. The two private interfaces should be 1450. C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces Idx Met MTU State Name --- ---------- ---------- ------------ --------------------------- 6 5 1500 connected Ethernet 5 5 1450 connected Ethernet 2 8 5 1450 connected Ethernet 3

Conclusion

Nearly every important network setting is possible via the GUI. Setting the Private network MTU properly for Vultr does require command-line access. If you prefer to perform all tasks from the command line, see this alternate article with steps for PowerShell.