Configure Windows with Multiple IP Addresses via GUI

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 24, 2020
Networking System Admin Windows Guides

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You need to manually configure these advanced scenarios. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. This example demonstrates three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

This tutorial applies to:

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Windows Server 2012 R2

This guide explains how to configure TCP/IP via the GUI. See this alternate article if you prefer to use PowerShell.

1. Locate IP Info

Open the server information page in the customer portal. Make a note of the IP information. This tutorial uses the values shown below.

IPv4 Info

Multiple IPv4

IPv6 Info

Multiple IPv6

Click the network configuration link to locate the IPv4 DNS server information. This tutorial uses DNS servers:

  • IPv4 DNS: 192.0.2.200
  • IPv6 DNS: 2001:0db8:1000::1

A secondary IPv6 address of 2001:db8:1000::200 will also be added to the public adapter.

2. Connect via Web Console

Connect to your server via the web console to make networking changes. If you are connected via RDP the network will drop while making these changes.

3. Configure IPv4 for Public Interface

  1. Navigate to Windows Control Panel and open the Network and Sharing Center.

    Network and Sharing Center

  2. A freshly deployed instance will have Internet access assigned via DHCP. Click the Ethernet connection to open the Ethernet Status dialog.

    Select Ethernet

  3. Click the Properties button.

    Ethernet Properties Button

  4. Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button.

    IPv4 Properties

  5. Set the Main IP address.

    • Click the Use the following IP address radio button.
    • Enter the IP address, subnet mask, and gateway.
    • Enter the Preferred DNS server.
    • Click the Advanced button.

    IPv4 Advanced

  6. To add an additional public IP address, click the Add... button.

    Advance Add

  7. Enter the secondary IP address and subnet. Click Add.

    Add Second IP

    Repeat this step for any additional IP addresses.

  8. Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog.

    Advanced OK

  9. Click OK to save the IPv4 settings.

    IPv4 Click OK

4. Configure IPv6 for Public Interface

  1. Select Internet Protocol Version 6, then click the Properties button.

    IPv6 Properties

  2. Set Main IP address.

    • Click the Use the following IPv6 address radio button.
    • Enter the IPv6 address and Subnet prefix length.
    • Enter the Preferred DNS server.
    • Click the Advanced button.

    Ethernet IPv6

  3. To add an additional public IPv6 address, click the Add... button.

    Ethernet IPv6 Advanced Add

  4. Enter the secondary IPv6 address and subnet prefix. Click Add.

    Second IP Address

    Repeat this step for any additional IPv6 addresses.

  5. Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog.

    IPv6 Advanced OK

  6. Click OK to save the IPv4 settings.

    IPv6 Click OK

  7. Click Close to save the adapter settings.

    Ethernet Close

  8. Click Details to review your settings.

    IPv4 Properties

  9. Verify your IP addresses are correct. When finished, click Close.

    IPv4 Properties

5. Configure Private Network

  1. Click a private ethernet adapter.

    IPv4 Properties

  2. Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button.

    IPv4 Properties

  3. Set the IP address.

    • Click the Use the following IP address radio button.
    • Enter the IP address, subnet mask, and gateway.
    • Enter the Preferred DNS server.

    IPv4 Properties

  4. Click OK. Repeat these steps if you have additional private networks.

6. Set the Private Network MTU

  1. Open an administrative command prompt.

  2. Look up the interface list. Name will match the name from Network and Sharing Center. Idx is the subinterface index.

    C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces

Idx     Met         MTU          State                Name
---  ----------  ----------  ------------  ---------------------------
6             5        1500  connected     Ethernet
5             5        1500  connected     Ethernet 2
8             5        1500  connected     Ethernet 3

  3. In this example, Ethernet 2 (Idx 5) and Ethernet 3 (Idx 8) are the private interfaces. Yours may be different.

    Set the MTU for Ethernet 2 (Idx 5).

    C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "5" mtu=1450 store=persistent
Ok.

    Set the MTU for Ethernet 3 (Idx 8).

    C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "8" mtu=1450 store=persistent
Ok.

  4. Verify the MTU is correct. Ethernet, the public interface, should be 1500. The two private interfaces should be 1450.

    C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces

Idx     Met         MTU          State                Name
---  ----------  ----------  ------------  ---------------------------
6             5        1500  connected     Ethernet
5             5        1450  connected     Ethernet 2
8             5        1450  connected     Ethernet 3

Conclusion

Nearly every important network setting is possible via the GUI. Setting the Private network MTU properly for Vultr does require command-line access. If you prefer to perform all tasks from the command line, see this alternate article with steps for PowerShell.

