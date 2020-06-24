Configure Windows with Multiple IP Addresses via GUI

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You need to manually configure these advanced scenarios. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. This example demonstrates three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.
This tutorial applies to:
This guide explains how to configure TCP/IP via the GUI. See this alternate article if you prefer to use PowerShell.
Open the server information page in the customer portal. Make a note of the IP information. This tutorial uses the values shown below.
Click the network configuration link to locate the IPv4 DNS server information. This tutorial uses DNS servers:
A secondary IPv6 address of 2001:db8:1000::200 will also be added to the public adapter.
Connect to your server via the web console to make networking changes. If you are connected via RDP the network will drop while making these changes.
Navigate to Windows Control Panel and open the Network and Sharing Center.
A freshly deployed instance will have Internet access assigned via DHCP. Click the Ethernet connection to open the Ethernet Status dialog.
Click the Properties button.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button.
Set the Main IP address.
To add an additional public IP address, click the Add... button.
Enter the secondary IP address and subnet. Click Add.
Repeat this step for any additional IP addresses.
Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog.
Click OK to save the IPv4 settings.
Select Internet Protocol Version 6, then click the Properties button.
Set Main IP address.
To add an additional public IPv6 address, click the Add... button.
Enter the secondary IPv6 address and subnet prefix. Click Add.
Repeat this step for any additional IPv6 addresses.
Review your IP addresses, and click OK to close the dialog.
Click OK to save the IPv4 settings.
Click Close to save the adapter settings.
Click Details to review your settings.
Verify your IP addresses are correct. When finished, click Close.
Click a private ethernet adapter.
Select Internet Protocol Version 4, then click the Properties button.
Set the IP address.
Click OK. Repeat these steps if you have additional private networks.
Look up the interface list. Name will match the name from Network and Sharing Center. Idx is the subinterface index.
C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces
Idx Met MTU State Name
--- ---------- ---------- ------------ ---------------------------
6 5 1500 connected Ethernet
5 5 1500 connected Ethernet 2
8 5 1500 connected Ethernet 3
In this example, Ethernet 2 (Idx 5) and Ethernet 3 (Idx 8) are the private interfaces. Yours may be different.
Set the MTU for Ethernet 2 (Idx 5).
C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "5" mtu=1450 store=persistent
Ok.
Set the MTU for Ethernet 3 (Idx 8).
C:\>netsh interface ipv4 set subinterface "8" mtu=1450 store=persistent
Ok.
Verify the MTU is correct. Ethernet, the public interface, should be 1500. The two private interfaces should be 1450.
C:\>netsh interface ipv4 show interfaces
Idx Met MTU State Name
--- ---------- ---------- ------------ ---------------------------
6 5 1500 connected Ethernet
5 5 1450 connected Ethernet 2
8 5 1450 connected Ethernet 3
Nearly every important network setting is possible via the GUI. Setting the Private network MTU properly for Vultr does require command-line access. If you prefer to perform all tasks from the command line, see this alternate article with steps for PowerShell.
