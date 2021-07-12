Configure VzLinux with Multiple IP Addresses

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You need to manually configure these advanced scenarios. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. This example demonstrates three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

IPv6 Info

Example

Public Network

Define three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens3" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=192.0.2.101 PREFIX=23 GATEWAY=192.0.2.1 DNS1=192.0.2.200 IPADDR1=192.0.2.102 PREFIX1=32 IPADDR2=192.0.2.103 PREFIX2=32 IPV6INIT="yes" IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes" IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200" Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 # nmcli con up 'System ens3'

Private Network

Define the first private network on adapter ens7.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens7" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=10.1.1.100 PREFIX=20 MTU=1450 Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 # nmcli con up 'System ens7' Define the second private network on adapter ens8.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens8" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=10.1.1.200 PREFIX=20 MTU=1450 Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 # nmcli con up 'System ens8'

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain example.com nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 nameserver 192.0.2.200

