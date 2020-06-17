Configure Ubuntu with Multiple IP Addresses

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.
Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.
Populate
/etc/netplan/10-ens3.yaml with:
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
ens3:
dhcp4: no
addresses: [192.0.2.101/23,192.0.2.102/32,192.0.2.103/32,'2001:db8:1000::100/64','2001:db8:1000::200/64']
gateway4: 192.0.2.1
nameservers:
addresses: [192.0.2.200]
routes:
- to: 169.254.0.0/16
via: 192.0.2.1
metric: 100
Configure the first private network. Populate
/etc/netplan/10-ens7.yaml with:
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
ens7:
match:
macaddress: 5a:00:02:d6:f7:7a
mtu: 1450
dhcp4: no
addresses: [10.1.1.100/20]
Configure the second private network. Populate
/etc/netplan/10-ens8.yaml with:
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
ens8:
match:
macaddress: 5a:01:02:d6:f7:7a
mtu: 1450
dhcp4: no
addresses: [10.1.1.200/20]
Update networking or reboot.
# netplan apply
Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.
Populate
/etc/network/interfaces with:
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
auto ens3
iface ens3 inet static
address 192.0.2.101
netmask 255.255.254.0
gateway 192.0.2.1
dns-nameservers 192.0.2.200
post-up ip route add 169.254.0.0/16 dev ens3
iface ens3 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev ens3 2001:db8:1000::200
dns-nameservers 2001:db8:1000::1
auto ens3:1
iface ens3:1 inet static
address 192.0.2.102
netmask 255.255.255.255
auto ens3:2
iface ens3:2 inet static
address 192.0.2.103
netmask 255.255.255.255
# Private network: net5eea3b295857e
auto ens7
iface ens7 inet static
address 10.1.1.100
netmask 255.255.240.0
mtu 1450
# Private network: net5eea4e6f7f6c8
auto ens8
iface ens8 inet static
address 10.1.1.200
netmask 255.255.240.0
mtu 1450
Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.
# ifup ens3
# ifup ens7
# ifup ens8
Populate
/etc/network/interfaces with:
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
auto eth0
iface eth0 inet static
address 192.0.2.101
netmask 255.255.254.0
gateway 192.0.2.1
dns-nameservers 192.0.2.200
post-up ip route add 169.254.0.0/16 dev eth0
iface eth0 inet6 static
address 2001:db8:1000::100
netmask 64
up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev eth0 2001:db8:1000::200
dns-nameservers 2001:db8:1000::1
auto eth0:1
iface eth0:1 inet static
address 192.0.2.102
netmask 255.255.255.255
auto eth0:2
iface eth0:2 inet static
address 192.0.2.103
netmask 255.255.255.255
# Private network 1
auto eth1
iface eth1 inet static
address 10.1.1.100
netmask 255.255.240.0
mtu 1450
# Private network 2
auto eth2
iface eth2 inet static
address 10.1.1.200
netmask 255.255.240.0
mtu 1450
Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.
# ifup eth0
# ifup eth1
# ifup eth2
Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.
domain example.com
nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1
nameserver 192.0.2.200
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles