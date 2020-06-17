Configure Ubuntu with Multiple IP Addresses

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

IPv6 Info

Example for Ubuntu 17.10 - 20.xx

Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.

Populate /etc/netplan/10-ens3.yaml with:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: ens3: dhcp4: no addresses: [192.0.2.101/23,192.0.2.102/32,192.0.2.103/32,'2001:db8:1000::100/64','2001:db8:1000::200/64'] gateway4: 192.0.2.1 nameservers: addresses: [192.0.2.200] routes: - to: 169.254.0.0/16 via: 192.0.2.1 metric: 100

Configure the first private network. Populate /etc/netplan/10-ens7.yaml with:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: ens7: match: macaddress: 5a:00:02:d6:f7:7a mtu: 1450 dhcp4: no addresses: [10.1.1.100/20]

Configure the second private network. Populate /etc/netplan/10-ens8.yaml with:

network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: ens8: match: macaddress: 5a:01:02:d6:f7:7a mtu: 1450 dhcp4: no addresses: [10.1.1.200/20]

Update networking or reboot.

# netplan apply

Example for Ubuntu 16.xx & 17.04

Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.

Populate /etc/network/interfaces with:

auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto ens3 iface ens3 inet static address 192.0.2.101 netmask 255.255.254.0 gateway 192.0.2.1 dns-nameservers 192.0.2.200 post-up ip route add 169.254.0.0/16 dev ens3 iface ens3 inet6 static address 2001:db8:1000::100 netmask 64 up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev ens3 2001:db8:1000::200 dns-nameservers 2001:db8:1000::1 auto ens3:1 iface ens3:1 inet static address 192.0.2.102 netmask 255.255.255.255 auto ens3:2 iface ens3:2 inet static address 192.0.2.103 netmask 255.255.255.255 # Private network: net5eea3b295857e auto ens7 iface ens7 inet static address 10.1.1.100 netmask 255.255.240.0 mtu 1450 # Private network: net5eea4e6f7f6c8 auto ens8 iface ens8 inet static address 10.1.1.200 netmask 255.255.240.0 mtu 1450

Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.

# ifup ens3 # ifup ens7 # ifup ens8

Example for Ubuntu 12.xx - 15.xx

Populate /etc/network/interfaces with:

auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto eth0 iface eth0 inet static address 192.0.2.101 netmask 255.255.254.0 gateway 192.0.2.1 dns-nameservers 192.0.2.200 post-up ip route add 169.254.0.0/16 dev eth0 iface eth0 inet6 static address 2001:db8:1000::100 netmask 64 up /sbin/ip -6 addr add dev eth0 2001:db8:1000::200 dns-nameservers 2001:db8:1000::1 auto eth0:1 iface eth0:1 inet static address 192.0.2.102 netmask 255.255.255.255 auto eth0:2 iface eth0:2 inet static address 192.0.2.103 netmask 255.255.255.255 # Private network 1 auto eth1 iface eth1 inet static address 10.1.1.100 netmask 255.255.240.0 mtu 1450 # Private network 2 auto eth2 iface eth2 inet static address 10.1.1.200 netmask 255.255.240.0 mtu 1450

Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.

# ifup eth0 # ifup eth1 # ifup eth2

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain example.com nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 nameserver 192.0.2.200

