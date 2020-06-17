Configure OpenBSD with Multiple IP Addresses

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

Example for OpenBSD 6.3 - 6.7

Configure the gateway.

Populate /etc/mygate with: 192.0.2.1 Configure the public network with three static public IPv4 addresses. Configure IPv6 for one address via autoconfiguration and one additional static alias.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio0 with: inet 192.0.2.101 255.255.254.0 NONE inet alias 192.0.2.102 255.255.255.255 inet alias 192.0.2.103 255.255.255.255 inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy -soii inet6 alias 2001:db8:1000::200 64 Configure the first private network.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio1 with: inet 10.1.1.100 255.255.240.0 !ifconfig vio1 mtu 1450 Configure the second private network.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio2 with: inet 10.1.1.200 255.255.240.0 !ifconfig vio2 mtu 1450 Configure the nameservers.

Populate /etc/resolv.conf with: nameserver 192.0.2.200 nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 lookup file bind Reboot the system. # reboot

Example for OpenBSD 6.0 - 6.2

Configure the gateway.

Populate /etc/mygate with: 192.0.2.1 Configure the public network with three static public IPv4 addresses. Configure IPv6 for one address via autoconfiguration and one additional static alias.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio0 with: inet 192.0.2.101 255.255.254.0 NONE inet alias 192.0.2.102 255.255.255.255 inet alias 192.0.2.103 255.255.255.255 inet6 autoconf -autoconfprivacy inet6 alias 2001:db8:1000::200 64 Configure the first private network.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio1 with: inet 10.1.1.100 255.255.240.0 !ifconfig vio1 mtu 1450 Configure the second private network.

Populate /etc/hostname.vio2 with: inet 10.1.1.200 255.255.240.0 !ifconfig vio2 mtu 1450 Configure the nameservers.

Populate /etc/resolv.conf with: nameserver 192.0.2.200 nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 lookup file bind Reboot the system. # reboot

