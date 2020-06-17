Configure Fedora with Multiple IP Addresses

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

IPv6 Info

Example for Fedora 29 - 32

Public Network

Configure the public network for three static IPv4 addresses: # nmcli con add con-name public-net ifname ens3 type ethernet ipv4.method 'manual' ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.101/23' ipv4.gateway '192.0.2.1' ipv4.dns '' # nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.102' # nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.103' Configure DNS for the public network: # nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.dns '192.0.2.200' Configure the public network for dynamic IPv6 configuration, and one additional IPv6 address (/128). Additional addresses can be added in the same fashion. # nmcli con mod public-net ipv6.method 'auto' ipv6.addresses '' # nmcli con mod public-net +ipv6.addresses '2001:db8:1000::200/128' Restart the public network. # nmcli con up public-net

Private Network

Configure the private network for two static IPv4 addresses: # nmcli con add con-name private-net ifname ens7 type ethernet ipv4.method 'manual' ipv4.addresses '10.1.1.100/20' 802-3-ethernet.mtu 1450 # nmcli con mod private-net +ipv4.addresses '10.1.1.200/20' Restart the private network. # nmcli con up private-net

Example for Fedora 24 - 28

Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.

Define the first public IPv4 and both public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with: DEVICE=ens3 ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BOOTPROTO=static NOZEROCONF=yes IPADDR=192.0.2.101 NETMASK=255.255.254.0 GATEWAY=192.0.2.1 DNS1=192.0.2.200 IPV6INIT=yes IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64" IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes" IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64" DNS2=2001:db8:1000::1 Set the default route for ens3.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-ens3 with: 169.254.0.0/16 dev ens3 Define the second public IPv4 on adapter ens3:1.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3:1 with: DEVICE=ens3:1 BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=192.0.2.102 NETMASK=255.255.255.255 ONBOOT=yes Define the third public IPv4 on adapter ens3:2.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3:2 with: DEVICE=ens3:2 BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=192.0.2.103 NETMASK=255.255.255.255 ONBOOT=yes

Private Network

Define the first private network on adapter ens7.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with: DEVICE=ens7 ONBOOT=yes BOOTPROTO=static NOZEROCONF=yes IPV6INIT=no IPADDR=10.1.1.100 NETMASK=255.255.240.0 MTU=1450 Define the second private network on adapter ens8.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with: DEVICE=ens8 ONBOOT=yes BOOTPROTO=static NOZEROCONF=yes IPV6INIT=no IPADDR=10.1.1.200 NETMASK=255.255.240.0 MTU=1450

Activate Network Changes

Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.

# systemctl restart network.service

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain example.com nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 nameserver 192.0.2.200

