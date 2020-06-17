Configure Fedora with Multiple IP Addresses

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.
Configure the public network for three static IPv4 addresses:
# nmcli con add con-name public-net ifname ens3 type ethernet ipv4.method 'manual' ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.101/23' ipv4.gateway '192.0.2.1' ipv4.dns ''
# nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.102'
# nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.addresses '192.0.2.103'
Configure DNS for the public network:
# nmcli con mod public-net +ipv4.dns '192.0.2.200'
Configure the public network for dynamic IPv6 configuration, and one additional IPv6 address (/128). Additional addresses can be added in the same fashion.
# nmcli con mod public-net ipv6.method 'auto' ipv6.addresses ''
# nmcli con mod public-net +ipv6.addresses '2001:db8:1000::200/128'
Restart the public network.
# nmcli con up public-net
Configure the private network for two static IPv4 addresses:
# nmcli con add con-name private-net ifname ens7 type ethernet ipv4.method 'manual' ipv4.addresses '10.1.1.100/20' 802-3-ethernet.mtu 1450
# nmcli con mod private-net +ipv4.addresses '10.1.1.200/20'
Restart the private network.
# nmcli con up private-net
Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.
Define the first public IPv4 and both public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with:
DEVICE=ens3
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
BOOTPROTO=static
NOZEROCONF=yes
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
NETMASK=255.255.254.0
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200
IPV6INIT=yes
IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64"
DNS2=2001:db8:1000::1
Set the default route for ens3.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-ens3 with:
169.254.0.0/16 dev ens3
Define the second public IPv4 on adapter ens3:1.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3:1 with:
DEVICE=ens3:1
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.102
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes
Define the third public IPv4 on adapter ens3:2.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3:2 with:
DEVICE=ens3:2
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.103
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes
Define the first private network on adapter ens7.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with:
DEVICE=ens7
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
NOZEROCONF=yes
IPV6INIT=no
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450
Define the second private network on adapter ens8.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with:
DEVICE=ens8
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
NOZEROCONF=yes
IPV6INIT=no
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450
Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.
# systemctl restart network.service
Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.
domain example.com
nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1
nameserver 192.0.2.200
