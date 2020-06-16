Vultr

Configure CentOS with Multiple IP Addresses

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 16, 2020
CentOS Networking System Admin

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

MultipleIP

IPv6 Info

MultipleIP

Example for CentOS 8

Public Network

  1. Define three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens3"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
PREFIX=23
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200
IPADDR1=192.0.2.102
PREFIX1=32
IPADDR2=192.0.2.103
PREFIX2=32
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200"

  2. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3
# nmcli con up 'System ens3'

Private Network

  1. Define the first private network on adapter ens7.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens7"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450

  2. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7
# nmcli con up 'System ens7'

  3. Define the second private network on adapter ens8.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens8"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450

  4. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8
# nmcli con up 'System ens8'

Example for CentOS 6 and 7

Public Network

Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.

  1. Define the first public IPv4 and both public IPv6 addresses on adapter eth0.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0 with:

    DEVICE=eth0
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
NETMASK=255.255.254.0
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200

IPV6INIT=yes
IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64" 
DNS2=2001:db8:1000::1

  2. Set the default route for eth0.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-eth0 with:

    169.254.0.0/16 dev eth0

  3. Define the second public IPv4 on adapter eth0:1.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:1 with:

    DEVICE=eth0:1
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.102
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes

  4. Define the third public IPv4 on adapter eth0:2.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:2 with:

    DEVICE=eth0:2
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.103
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes

Private Network

  1. Define the first private network on adapter eth1.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1 with:

    DEVICE=eth1
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450

  2. Define the second private network on adapter eth2.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth2 with:

    DEVICE=eth2
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450

Activate Network Changes

Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.

# service network restart

Note: If you have IP forwarding enabled (using your server as a VPN or similar), you will also need to add the following lines to /etc/sysctl.conf file. The default settings for these variables (which is 1), prevents IPv6 from working properly when IP forwarding is enabled. You can check if IP forwarding is enabled by running sysctl net.ipv4.ip_forward.

net.ipv6.conf.all.accept_ra=2
net.ipv6.conf.eth0.accept_ra=2

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain       example.com
nameserver   2001:db8:1000::1
nameserver   192.0.2.200

