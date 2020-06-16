Configure CentOS with Multiple IP Addresses

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

IPv6 Info

Example for CentOS 8

Public Network

Define three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens3" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=192.0.2.101 PREFIX=23 GATEWAY=192.0.2.1 DNS1=192.0.2.200 IPADDR1=192.0.2.102 PREFIX1=32 IPADDR2=192.0.2.103 PREFIX2=32 IPV6INIT="yes" IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes" IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200" Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 # nmcli con up 'System ens3'

Private Network

Define the first private network on adapter ens7.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens7" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=10.1.1.100 PREFIX=20 MTU=1450 Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 # nmcli con up 'System ens7' Define the second private network on adapter ens8.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with: TYPE="Ethernet" DEVICE="ens8" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="none" IPADDR=10.1.1.200 PREFIX=20 MTU=1450 Restart the connection or reboot. # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 # nmcli con up 'System ens8'

Example for CentOS 6 and 7

Public Network

Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.

Define the first public IPv4 and both public IPv6 addresses on adapter eth0.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0 with: DEVICE=eth0 ONBOOT=yes BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=192.0.2.101 NETMASK=255.255.254.0 GATEWAY=192.0.2.1 DNS1=192.0.2.200 IPV6INIT=yes IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64" IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes" IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64" DNS2=2001:db8:1000::1 Set the default route for eth0.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-eth0 with: 169.254.0.0/16 dev eth0 Define the second public IPv4 on adapter eth0:1.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:1 with: DEVICE=eth0:1 BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=192.0.2.102 NETMASK=255.255.255.255 ONBOOT=yes Define the third public IPv4 on adapter eth0:2.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:2 with: DEVICE=eth0:2 BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=192.0.2.103 NETMASK=255.255.255.255 ONBOOT=yes

Private Network

Define the first private network on adapter eth1.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1 with: DEVICE=eth1 ONBOOT=yes BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=10.1.1.100 NETMASK=255.255.240.0 MTU=1450 Define the second private network on adapter eth2.

Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth2 with: DEVICE=eth2 ONBOOT=yes BOOTPROTO=static IPADDR=10.1.1.200 NETMASK=255.255.240.0 MTU=1450

Activate Network Changes

Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.

# service network restart

Note: If you have IP forwarding enabled (using your server as a VPN or similar), you will also need to add the following lines to /etc/sysctl.conf file. The default settings for these variables (which is 1), prevents IPv6 from working properly when IP forwarding is enabled. You can check if IP forwarding is enabled by running sysctl net.ipv4.ip_forward .

net.ipv6.conf.all.accept_ra=2 net.ipv6.conf.eth0.accept_ra=2

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain example.com nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1 nameserver 192.0.2.200

