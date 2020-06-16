Configure CentOS with Multiple IP Addresses

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You'll need to set a static network configuration for these advanced scenarios manually. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. The examples below demonstrate three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.
Define three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with:
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens3"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
PREFIX=23
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200
IPADDR1=192.0.2.102
PREFIX1=32
IPADDR2=192.0.2.103
PREFIX2=32
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200"
Restart the connection or reboot.
# nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3
# nmcli con up 'System ens3'
Define the first private network on adapter ens7.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with:
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens7"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450
Restart the connection or reboot.
# nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7
# nmcli con up 'System ens7'
Define the second private network on adapter ens8.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with:
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens8"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450
Restart the connection or reboot.
# nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8
# nmcli con up 'System ens8'
Configure the public network with three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses.
Define the first public IPv4 and both public IPv6 addresses on adapter eth0.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0 with:
DEVICE=eth0
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
NETMASK=255.255.254.0
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200
IPV6INIT=yes
IPV6ADDR="2001:db8:1000::100/64"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::200/64"
DNS2=2001:db8:1000::1
Set the default route for eth0.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-eth0 with:
169.254.0.0/16 dev eth0
Define the second public IPv4 on adapter eth0:1.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:1 with:
DEVICE=eth0:1
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.102
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes
Define the third public IPv4 on adapter eth0:2.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0:2 with:
DEVICE=eth0:2
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=192.0.2.103
NETMASK=255.255.255.255
ONBOOT=yes
Define the first private network on adapter eth1.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth1 with:
DEVICE=eth1
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450
Define the second private network on adapter eth2.
Populate
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth2 with:
DEVICE=eth2
ONBOOT=yes
BOOTPROTO=static
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
NETMASK=255.255.240.0
MTU=1450
Restart networking or reboot to activate the network changes.
# service network restart
Note: If you have IP forwarding enabled (using your server as a VPN or similar), you will also need to add the following lines to
/etc/sysctl.conf file. The default settings for these variables (which is 1), prevents IPv6 from working properly when IP forwarding is enabled. You can check if IP forwarding is enabled by running
sysctl net.ipv4.ip_forward.
net.ipv6.conf.all.accept_ra=2
net.ipv6.conf.eth0.accept_ra=2
Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.
domain example.com
nameserver 2001:db8:1000::1
nameserver 192.0.2.200
