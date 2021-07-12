NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
Vultr

Article

Table of Contents
Theme:
Was this article helpful?
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Configure AlmaLinux with Multiple IP Addresses

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12, 2021
FAQ Networking

Introduction

A basic network configuration at Vultr consists of a single IPv4 address, configured by DHCP. If you have advanced networking requirements, Vultr supports multiple public IPs and up to five private networks. You need to manually configure these advanced scenarios. Refer to the networking configuration page in the customer portal for your exact configuration. This example demonstrates three public IPv4 addresses, two private IPv4 networks, and two public IPv6 addresses.

IPv4 Info

MultipleIP

IPv6 Info

MultipleIP

Example

Public Network

  1. Define three public IPv4 addresses and two public IPv6 addresses on adapter ens3.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens3"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=192.0.2.101
PREFIX=23
GATEWAY=192.0.2.1
DNS1=192.0.2.200
IPADDR1=192.0.2.102
PREFIX1=32
IPADDR2=192.0.2.103
PREFIX2=32
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6ADDR_SECONDARIES="2001:db8:1000::100 2001:db8:1000::200"

  2. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens3
# nmcli con up 'System ens3'

Private Network

  1. Define the first private network on adapter ens7.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens7"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.100
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450

  2. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens7
# nmcli con up 'System ens7'

  3. Define the second private network on adapter ens8.
    Populate /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8 with:

    TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="ens8"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="none"
IPADDR=10.1.1.200
PREFIX=20
MTU=1450

  4. Restart the connection or reboot.

    # nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens8
# nmcli con up 'System ens8'

Nameservers

Verify that /etc/resolv.conf has your preferred nameservers for IPv4, and optionally IPv6.

domain       example.com
nameserver   2001:db8:1000::1
nameserver   192.0.2.200

More Resources

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article