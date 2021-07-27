When you deploy a Vultr cloud server, it receives an IP address assignment automatically with DHCP. Usually, you do not need to change the network settings. However, if you are configuring BGP or private networks, you may need to set a static IP address for your server.
When you restore a server backup that used a static IP, it must be reset to DHCP to receive a working IP address. If you need to reset the network after restoring a snapshot, follow this guide which explains how to return a Vultr server to the default DHCP configuration.
Before proceeding, follow these steps to locate your server's network adapter name.
List your network configuration files. If your adapter name is
eth0, you'll see:
# ls /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-*
ifcfg-eth0 ifcfg-lo
You may see other adapter names if you previously deployed this server on a different Vultr host. If you have configuration files that do not match your current adapter names, it's a good practice to move them to a backup location.
Edit or create a new configuration file named
ifcfg-{your adapter name}.
# nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth0
Replace any existing content with the following. Replace
eth0 with your adapter name.
DEVICE="eth0"
BOOTPROTO="dhcp"
ONBOOT="yes"
TYPE="Ethernet"
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
IPV6INIT="yes"
NOZEROCONF="yes"
See if a static route configuration exists.
# ls /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-*
route-eth0
If there is a static route for your interface name, remove it.
# rm /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/route-eth0
Restart networking or reboot.
# service network restart
List your network configuration files. If your adapter name is
enp1s0, you may see:
# ls /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-*
ifcfg-enp1s0
You may see other adapter names if you previously deployed this server on a different Vultr host. If you have configuration files that do not match your current adapter names, it's a good practice to move them to a backup location.
Edit or create a new configuration file named
ifcfg-{your adapter name}.
# nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-enp1s0
Replace any existing content with the following. Replace
enp1s0 with your adapter name.
TYPE="Ethernet"
DEVICE="enp1s0"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="dhcp"
IPV6INIT="yes"
IPV6_AUTOCONF="yes"
Restart the connection or reboot. Replace
enp1s0 with your adapter name in the commands below.
# nmcli con load /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-enp1s0
# nmcli con up 'System enp1s0'
Edit your network interface file.
# nano /etc/network/interfaces
Replace the contents with the Vultr default information. Replace
enp1s0 with your adapter name in three places.
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
#source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*
auto lo
iface lo inet loopback
allow-hotplug enp1s0
iface enp1s0 inet dhcp
iface enp1s0 inet6 auto
Restart networking or reboot.
systemctl restart networking.service
Run the following commands to return your system to DHCP. Replace
enp1s0 with your adapter name.
# nmcli connection modify enp1s0 ipv4.method auto
# nmcli connection down enp1s0
# nmcli connection up enp1s0
Edit
/etc/rc.conf.
# vi /etc/rc.conf
Populate the file with the following.
hostname="example"
sshd_enable="YES"
ntpd_enable="YES"
static_routes="linklocal"
devmatch_blacklist="virtio_random.ko"
sendmail_submit_enable="NO"
ifconfig_vtnet0="DHCP"
hostname="example" with your hostname.
ifconfig_vtnet0="DHCP" line for your adapter name, if needed.
Reboot the system.
# reboot
Edit
/etc/hostname.vio0.
# vi /etc/hostname.vio0
Delete everything in this file and replace it with a single line:
dhcp
Reboot, or restart the networking subsystem.
# reboot
# sh /etc/netstart
List your network configuration files. If your adapter name is
enp1s0, you'll see:
# ls /etc/netplan/
10-enp1s0.yaml
You may see other adapter names if you previously deployed this server on a different Vultr host. If you have configuration files that do not match your current adapter names, it's a good practice to move them to a backup location.
Edit or create a new configuration file named
10-{your adapter name}.yaml.
# nano /etc/netplan/10-enp1s0.yaml
Replace any existing content with the following. Replace
enp1s0 with your adapter name. YAML files require proper indentation. Pay attention to the formatting.
network:
version: 2
renderer: networkd
ethernets:
enp1s0:
dhcp4: yes
Update networking or reboot.
# netplan apply