How to Configure a Private Network on Fedora CoreOS

Introduction

When deploying a VPS with a private network, you need to configure the IP addresses on the private interface. The examples in this guide are for IPv4, however private network interfaces on Vultr VMs support both IPv4 and IPv6. Vultr supports multiple VLANs over a single private network interface with 802.1q tags.

Private Networking Notes: When you enable private networking, you may use any RFC1918 private address as long as there are no conflicts with your other instances at that location. Valid addresses include: 10.0.0.0/8 172.16.0.0/12 192.168.0.0/16

The private IP addresses shown in the customer portal are suggestions. You are not required to use these suggested private IP addresses.

Private networks can not communicate between locations, regardless of IP addressing. For example, server instances in Miami can not see private networks in Dallas.

Private networks do not have DHCP, you must manually manage your IP address space or install your own DHCP server on your private network.

For optimal performance, we suggest setting your private network adapters' MTU to 1450 when configuring the NIC at the OS level.

Fedora CoreOS

Use Ignition to configure the VPS for private networking. Before proceeding, make sure you understand how to use private networking at Vultr and create a private network at the deployment location. For more information, refer to our private networking documentation:

To configure a private network, include a YAML stanza in your FCC file that writes your network information. Replace the example IP address with your address.

storage: files: - path: /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/ens7.nmconnection mode: 0600 overwrite: true contents: inline: | [connection] type=ethernet interface-name=ens7 [ipv4] method=manual addresses=10.10.10.10/20

The deployed VPS will have two adapters:

ens3 on the public network, configured by DHCP.

on the public network, configured by DHCP. ens7 on the private network, with the static IP address set by Ignition.

See a complete example in our Ignition documentation.