Change Hostname on Windows Server

Last Updated: Fri, May 29, 2020
Best Practices System Admin Windows Guides

Supported Versions

This guide applies to:

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Windows Server 2012 R2

Introduction

When creating a new Vultr VPS, you can set the Server Hostname before deployment. If you skip this step or decide to rename your server later, you'll discover that changing the server hostname from the Customer Portal also performs a fresh reinstall of the entire server.

Change Hostname Example Screenshot

Follow this guide if you need to change the server hostname without reinstalling.

Examples

This guide uses OLDDOG for the old hostname and NEWTRICKS for the new hostname.

1. Check the Current Hostname

Open an elevated PowerShell. If you are in standard PowerShell, elevate your access as shown:

PS C:\> Start-Process PowerShell -Verb Runas

Check the hostname with $env:computername.

PS C:\> $env:computername
OLDDOG

2. Change Hostname

Change the hostname to NEWTRICKS. Using the -Restart parameter will also immediately restart the server. Full documentation on the Rename-Computer cmdlet is available at Microsoft.

PS C:\> Rename-Computer -NewName "NEWTRICKS" -Restart

3. Confirm the Change

Verify the hostname has changed $env:computername.

PS C:\> $env:computername
NEWTRICKS

Update DNS

Your server hostname is changed and ready to use. This procedure does not change your DNS name, and you'll need to perform those steps at your domain registrar.

