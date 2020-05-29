Change Hostname on Windows Server

This guide applies to:
When creating a new Vultr VPS, you can set the Server Hostname before deployment. If you skip this step or decide to rename your server later, you'll discover that changing the server hostname from the Customer Portal also performs a fresh reinstall of the entire server.
Follow this guide if you need to change the server hostname without reinstalling.
This guide uses OLDDOG for the old hostname and NEWTRICKS for the new hostname.
Open an elevated PowerShell. If you are in standard PowerShell, elevate your access as shown:
PS C:\> Start-Process PowerShell -Verb Runas
Check the hostname with
$env:computername.
PS C:\> $env:computername
OLDDOG
Change the hostname to NEWTRICKS. Using the -Restart parameter will also immediately restart the server. Full documentation on the Rename-Computer cmdlet is available at Microsoft.
PS C:\> Rename-Computer -NewName "NEWTRICKS" -Restart
Verify the hostname has changed
$env:computername.
PS C:\> $env:computername
NEWTRICKS
Your server hostname is changed and ready to use. This procedure does not change your DNS name, and you'll need to perform those steps at your domain registrar.
