Change Hostname on CoreOS

Introduction

Use this guide to learn how to rename your CoreOS server from the command line.

Examples

This guide uses olddog for the old hostname and newtricks for the new hostname.

1. Become Root

Connect to your FCOS instance and change to the root user.

$ sudo su - root

2. Check the Current Hostname

Check the hostname with hostname .

# hostname olddog

You can also use hostnamectl .

# hostnamectl Static hostname: olddog Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: 257f49f8befd44caade69b87d7b39b22 Boot ID: 5e111bff48644734988905c7cad7161b Virtualization: kvm CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:32 Kernel: Linux 5.7.8-200.fc32.x86_64 Architecture: x86-64

3. Change Hostname

Change the hostname to newtricks.

# hostnamectl set-hostname newtricks

4. Confirm the Change

Reboot the server.

# reboot

Test your change with hostnamectl and hostname .

$ hostnamectl Static hostname: newtricks Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: 00c6efc1008d46aabeed06a3b8a459ec Boot ID: 539da7ee88a1499db77d3ef8b82b7a72 Virtualization: kvm Kernel: Linux 5.4.0-26-generic Architecture: x86-64 $ hostname newtricks

Your server hostname is changed and ready to use. This procedure does not change your DNS name, and you'll need to perform those steps at your domain registrar.