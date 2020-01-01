Vultr

Articles

Voice Servers

Install eSpeak on Debian 10

1 month ago
Debian Server Apps Voice Servers

Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

3 weeks ago
Server Apps Streaming Ubuntu Voice Servers

Setup and Configure Murmur (Mumble Server) On FreeBSD 11

1 year ago
BSD Server Apps Voice Servers

Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

2 years ago
Linux Guides Server Apps Streaming Ubuntu Voice Servers

How to Install Teamspeak 3 Server on Debian 9 Stretch

2 years ago
Debian Game Servers Linux Guides Voice Servers

How to Install Teamspeak 3 Server on Ubuntu 16.04 64-bit

3 years ago
Game Servers Linux Guides Ubuntu Voice Servers

How to Install Ventrilo as a Service on CentOS 6

4 years ago
CentOS Linux Guides System Admin Voice Servers