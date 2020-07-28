Vultr
  • Categories
  • FAQ
  • How to Reset the Root Password in Single-User Mode

Article

Table of Contents
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

How to Reset the Root Password in Single-User Mode

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 28, 2020
FAQ Linux Guides Windows Guides

Introduction

To reset the root password of your server, you need to boot into single-user mode. Follow the links below to find instructions for popular operating systems.

CentOS

CoreOS

Debian

Fedora

FreeBSD

OpenBSD

Ubuntu

Windows Server

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article