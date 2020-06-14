Vultr Block Storage

Vultr's Cloud Block Storage technology allows you to mount high performance scalable storage to your instance, making space management significantly more flexible. This storage is highly available, redundant, and SSD backed for superior performance.
The first block storage device is connected to your server as /dev/vdb. Additional devices will be labeled /dev/vdc, /dev/vdd, and so forth. By default, we do not create any filesystems on block storage volumes.
Create a new disk label using
parted.
# parted -s /dev/vdb mklabel gpt
Make a primary partition to fill the entire disk.
# parted -s /dev/vdb unit mib mkpart primary 0% 100%
Create an EXT4 filesystem on the primary partition and format it.
# mkfs.ext4 /dev/vdb1
Make a mount point.
# mkdir /mnt/blockstorage
Echo a blank line and a mount entry to /etc/fstab. This will automatically mount the block storage at /mnt/blockstorage at reboot.
# echo >> /etc/fstab
# echo /dev/vdb1 /mnt/blockstorage ext4 defaults,noatime,nofail 0 0 >> /etc/fstab
Manually mount the block storage without rebooting.
# mount /mnt/blockstorage
Expanding block storage requires two steps:
Click the Manage icon on the desired Block Storage instance.
Click the Size link to adjust the size.
Enter the new size, type YES in the confirmation field, then click Continue.
Reboot the attached server instance using the server control panel to apply the new size. Rebooting the OS from an SSH session will not apply the changes.
You can resize your block storage to reflect the changes made in your panel with the following steps.
You must install
growpart to complete the following steps. The growpart utility is provided by cloud-init and is available for all major Linux distributions and *BSD.
Unmount the block storage.
# umount /mnt/blockstorage
Grow the partition to fill all available block storage space.
# growpart /dev/vdb 1
Verify the filesystem in dismounted.
# umount /mnt/blockstorage
Force a filesystem check before resizing.
# e2fsck -fp /dev/vdb1
Resize the filesystem to fill the entire partition.
# resize2fs /dev/vdb1
Remount the block storage.
# mount /mnt/blockstorage
Yes! You can upgrade or downgrade your block storage. However, you will be required to resize your file system manually which does pose the risk of possible data loss if performed incorrectly.
No. Block storage may only be attached to instances in the same region.
No, this is not currently supported. Additionally, automated backup do not back up block storage volumes.
No, this is not possible.
Yes, you can mount multiple volumes to the same instance. While there is no hard limit set, you should not mount more than 8 to 10 volumes to ensure system stability.
No, this is not possible.
