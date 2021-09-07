Vultr Bare Metal Servers

Introduction

Vultr Bare Metal gives you a dedicated, single-tenant environment to power your most resource-intensive workloads. You have access to the underlying physical server without virtualization, and the server hardware is 100% yours, with no noisy neighbors. There are zero shared resources and no metered CPU and IOPS resource limits. Vultr Bare Metal is a true single-tenant environment without the management overhead of traditional dedicated servers. It is available in 10 locations worldwide.

Amsterdam

Atlanta

Chicago

London

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

Silicon Valley

Singapore

Tokyo

Every Bare Metal server includes a burstable network connection to bring low-latency, high-speed throughput closer to your users.

Feature Comparison

Intel E3-1270v6 Intel E-2286G Intel E-2288G AMD EPYC 7443P CPU Speed 3.8Ghz 4.0GHz 3.7GHz 2.85Ghz 4 cores, 8 threads 6 cores, 12 threads 8 cores, 16 threads 24 cores, 48 threads Storage 2 x 240GB SSD 2 x 960GB SSD 2 x 2TB NVMe 2 x 480GB SSD 2 x 1.9TB NVMe Memory 32GB RAM 32GB RAM 128GB RAM 256GB RAM Bandwidth 5TB / Month 10TB / Month 10TB / Month 10TB / Month Network 10GbE Ethernet 10GbE Ethernet 10GbE Ethernet 25GbE Ethernet API Plan ID vbm-4c-32g vbm-6c-32g vbm-8c-132gb vbm-24c-256gb-amd

Plan-Specific Information

Intel-based Plans

These plans use Supermicro servers with Intel processors. They have two physical storage devices that you can configure as individual volumes or combined as a software RAID 1 array when deploying Linux servers. Windows servers do not support software RAID on the initial deployment, but you can configure software RAID in Windows device manager. In addition, our Intel-based plans allow you to burst speeds up to 10 Gigabit.

AMD Plan

This plan uses Dell servers with AMD processors. AMD servers have two SSD volumes you can configure with or without RAID on Linux servers, plus two raw NVMe devices you can format and use as needed. Windows servers do not support software RAID on the initial deployment, but you can configure software RAID in Windows device manager. AMD-based Bare Metal servers allow you to burst speeds up to 25 Gigabit.

Vultr Marketplace and Bare Metal

Some, but not all Vultr Marketplace applications support RAID 1 on Bare Metal. This is a vendor-specific option, and not all vendors support RAID.

Frequently Asked Questions

How am I billed for my instances?

All servers on your account are billed hourly up to the monthly rate cap. The hourly rate is determined by dividing the monthly rate by 672 hours (28 days). Therefore, if your server is online for more than 672 hours in a calendar month, you will only be billed the monthly rate. Accumulated charges are invoiced to your account on the 1st of every month.

Do you charge for stopped bare metal servers?

Yes, servers in a "stopped" state continue to reserve the machine for your use and therefore incur charges until you release this server. If you wish to no longer accumulate charges for a server, please use the DESTROY button in the customer portal.

How do bare metal instances differ from compute instances?

Bare Metal instances offer direct access to dedicated servers with no noisy neighbors. Compared to compute instances which are deployed in a virtualized cloud environment, Bare Metal grants you unrestricted access to the underlying physical servers making these servers suitable for even the most resource intensive workloads.

What operating system templates do you offer?

We offer many Linux, BSD, and Windows options. See our full list of operating systems.

Which cloud features does bare metal currently support?

Vultr Bare Metal supports a wide range of our Vultr cloud features, including all stock operating system images, startup scripts, and SSH key preloading. However, certain features such as snapshots, custom ISOs, additional IPs, and private networking are unavailable. You can, however, use reserved IPv4 addresses (and reserved IPv6 /64 networks) with BGP as floating IPs. The reserved IP subscription must not be assigned to any instance or Bare Metal subscription, and must be in the same region as the Bare Metal subscription. Here's a link for more information.