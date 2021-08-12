NEWSVultr Kubernetes Engine Beta is Available in LA and NJ
AS20473 BGP Customer Guide

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Networking

Tags

AS20473 tags prefixes that are learned or originated as follows:

Originated by 20473: 20473:500
Customer prefix originated by 20473: 20473:540
Prefix learned from Transit: 20473:100
Prefix learned from Public Peer: 20473:200
Prefix learned from Private Peer: 20473:300
Prefix learned from Customer: 20473:400, 20473:4000
Prefix learned from AS number: 20473:XXXX

Communities

Customers may choose to influence prefixes advertised outside of AS20473 using the communities below. Customers may also add 3rd party communities which are passed onto our providers and peers.

Do not announce to specific AS 64600:XXXX
Prepend 1x to specific AS 64601:XXXX
Prepend 2x to specific AS 64602:XXXX
Prepend 3x to specific AS 64603:XXXX
Set Metric to 0 to specific AS 64609:XXXX
Override 20473:6000 to specific AS 64699:XXXX
Do not announce to IX peers 20473:6601
Do not export out of AS20473 20473:6000
Set Metric to 0 to all AS’s 20473:64609
Prepend 1x to all AS’s 20473:6001
Prepend 2x to all AS’s 20473:6002
Prepend 3x to All AS’s 20473:6003
Export blackhole to all AS’s 20473:666

Routes announced from AS20473 are also tagged with a 2­-digit community to provide information about the POP it was originated from. For example, 20473:XX. These locations are defined in the following table.

Table of Location Codes

POP Code
PNJ1 11
MIA1 12
CHI2 13
ATL2 14
DAL4 15
SEA2 16
LAX3 17
SJC1 18
LON3 19
AMS1 20
PAR3 21
FKT3 22
TYO1 23
AUS1 24
SGP1 25
KOR1 26
TOR1 33

