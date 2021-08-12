AS20473 BGP Customer Guide

AS20473 tags prefixes that are learned or originated as follows:
|Originated by 20473:
|20473:500
|Customer prefix originated by 20473:
|20473:540
|Prefix learned from Transit:
|20473:100
|Prefix learned from Public Peer:
|20473:200
|Prefix learned from Private Peer:
|20473:300
|Prefix learned from Customer:
|20473:400, 20473:4000
|Prefix learned from AS number:
|20473:XXXX
Customers may choose to influence prefixes advertised outside of AS20473 using the communities below. Customers may also add 3rd party communities which are passed onto our providers and peers.
|Do not announce to specific AS
|64600:XXXX
|Prepend 1x to specific AS
|64601:XXXX
|Prepend 2x to specific AS
|64602:XXXX
|Prepend 3x to specific AS
|64603:XXXX
|Set Metric to 0 to specific AS
|64609:XXXX
|Override 20473:6000 to specific AS
|64699:XXXX
|Do not announce to IX peers
|20473:6601
|Do not export out of AS20473
|20473:6000
|Set Metric to 0 to all AS’s
|20473:64609
|Prepend 1x to all AS’s
|20473:6001
|Prepend 2x to all AS’s
|20473:6002
|Prepend 3x to All AS’s
|20473:6003
|Export blackhole to all AS’s
|20473:666
Routes announced from AS20473 are also tagged with a 2-digit community to provide information about the POP it was originated from. For example, 20473:XX. These locations are defined in the following table.
|POP
|Code
|PNJ1
|11
|MIA1
|12
|CHI2
|13
|ATL2
|14
|DAL4
|15
|SEA2
|16
|LAX3
|17
|SJC1
|18
|LON3
|19
|AMS1
|20
|PAR3
|21
|FKT3
|22
|TYO1
|23
|AUS1
|24
|SGP1
|25
|KOR1
|26
|TOR1
|33