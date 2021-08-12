AS20473 BGP Customer Guide

AS20473 tags prefixes that are learned or originated as follows:

Originated by 20473: 20473:500 Customer prefix originated by 20473: 20473:540 Prefix learned from Transit: 20473:100 Prefix learned from Public Peer: 20473:200 Prefix learned from Private Peer: 20473:300 Prefix learned from Customer: 20473:400, 20473:4000 Prefix learned from AS number: 20473:XXXX

Communities

Customers may choose to influence prefixes advertised outside of AS20473 using the communities below. Customers may also add 3rd party communities which are passed onto our providers and peers.

Do not announce to specific AS 64600:XXXX Prepend 1x to specific AS 64601:XXXX Prepend 2x to specific AS 64602:XXXX Prepend 3x to specific AS 64603:XXXX Set Metric to 0 to specific AS 64609:XXXX Override 20473:6000 to specific AS 64699:XXXX Do not announce to IX peers 20473:6601 Do not export out of AS20473 20473:6000 Set Metric to 0 to all AS’s 20473:64609 Prepend 1x to all AS’s 20473:6001 Prepend 2x to all AS’s 20473:6002 Prepend 3x to All AS’s 20473:6003 Export blackhole to all AS’s 20473:666

Routes announced from AS20473 are also tagged with a 2­-digit community to provide information about the POP it was originated from. For example, 20473:XX. These locations are defined in the following table.

Table of Location Codes