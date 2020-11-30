A Guide to Linux Control Panels at Vultr

Introduction

A web hosting control panel allows you to manage your server and offer web hosting services through a web-based interface. Web hosting control panels typically include services such as a web server, DNS, email, FTP, databases, firewall configuration, and more. Vultr supports all popular Linux control panels to control your cloud server. This guide has information to help you choose the best control panel for your Vultr cloud server. A cloud server instance is sometimes called a Virtual Private Server or VPS.

Ajenti

Ajenti is an open-source control panel used to manage your cloud server. Use Vultr's installation guides to install Ajenti.

CentOS Web Panel

CentOS Web Panel (CWP), also known as Control Web Panel, is a server control panel like cPanel. CWP is available as a free or professional edition. CWP can migrate cPanel servers with a few clicks. The CWP Migration wizard imports all MySQL databases, MySQL users, and website files from cPanel. See Vultr's installation guides for CentOS Web Panel or launch a One-Click CentOS Web Panel App to get started on a cloud server today.

cPanel

cPanel is a quick way to launch a web hosting platform. The application has everything you need to get started. Use Vultr's One-Click cPanel App to deploy your cloud server, or follow one of the installation guides at Vultr Docs.

DirectAdmin

DirectAdmin is a popular control panel that helps you to install and manage a full web-server stack on a wide variety of modern operating systems. Use Vultr's installation guides for DirectAdmin to deploy your web server.

Hestia Control Panel

The Hestia Control Panel is a powerful, open source web hosting control panel with website, email, database, and DNS functionalities designed for Debian and Ubuntu. With the help of Hestia, system administrators can easily perform many system management tasks in a single place. See Vultr's documentation for Hestia Control Panel.

Plesk

Plesk is a commercial web host control panel that allows users to administer their personal and/or client's websites, databases, email and domains. Read more about Plesk at Vultr docs.

VestaCP

VestaCP is a simple control panel for web hosting which is often used as an alternative to commercial panels such as cPanel. See Vultr's installation guides for VestaCP.

Virtualmin

Virtualmin is a powerful and flexible web hosting control panel for Linux and BSD systems, which is available in an open-source community-supported version, and a more feature-filled version with premium support. Learn more about Virtualmin at Vultr Docs.

Webmin

Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration that can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing, and much more. Vultr's One-Click Webmin is a fast solution to start your web hosting today. See Vultr's Webmin documentation for more information.