Vultr

Our products

Cloud Compute

Powerful compute instances with Intel CPUs and 100% SSD storage.

Starting at $2.50/mo

Bare Metal

Fully automated dedicated servers with zero virtualization layer.

Starting at $120.00/mo

Block Storage

Fast SSD-backed scalable and redundant storage with up to 10TB volumes.

Starting at $1.00/mo

Dedicated Cloud

Dedicated cloud compute instances without the noisy neighbors.

Starting at $60.00/mo

Develop locally, deploy globally®

17 locations worldwide

Chicago, Illinois United States
Test Speed
Miami, Florida United States
Test Speed
Amsterdam Netherlands
Test Speed
New Jersey United States
Test Speed
Dallas, Texas United States
Test Speed
Paris France
Test Speed
Tokyo Japan
Test Speed
Seattle, Washington United States
Test Speed
Los Angeles, California United States
Test Speed
Silicon Valley, California United States
Test Speed
Singapore
Test Speed
Atlanta, Georgia United States
Test Speed
London United Kingdom
Test Speed
Frankfurt Germany
Test Speed
Sydney Australia
Test Speed
Toronto Canada
Test Speed
Seoul
Test Speed
0 locations
Explore locations

Powerful Control Panel & APIs

Spend more time coding and less time managing your infrastructure.

One-Click Deploy

As soon as you click deploy, the Vultr cloud orchestration takes over and spins up your instance in your desired datacenters - typically within 60 seconds.

Powerful API

Bring automation to the forefront of your business using Vultr's API. Any action that you can perform on Vultr can be automated into your systems.

Easy management

The Vultr control panel makes server management simple and intuitive. Common tasks such as a ordering servers, managing backups, and adjusting access control are only a few clicks away.
Control Panel features
Vultr Control Panel - Wordpress Application
Vultr Control Panel - Available Addons
Vultr Control Panel - One-Click Deploy

Deploy an instance with Vultr

Over 30 million instances deployed by thousands of clients

From prototype to production in seconds

Our easy-to-use control panel and API let you spend more time coding and less time managing your infrastructure.

Explore our API

Infinite possibilities

Choose from a number of preinstalled Systems and Applications to start your website in seconds, or upload your own ISO to unlock infinite possibilities.

View Operating Systems

Secure and reliable

We take pride in providing a secure and solid platform to our customers with 24/7/365 world-class technical support and a 100% uptime SLA.

Learn more about our SLA

Accelerate your application

Vultr compute features 100% SSD and latest generation Intel CPUs. See why all clouds are not created equally.

View benchmarks

Insights & resources

Insights and resources to help drive your business forward faster.

FAQ

Documentation

Server Status

Vultr APIs

Deploy Cloud Servers in South Korea

한국의 여러분 안녕하세요! (Hello everyone in Korea!)

Vultr has officially launched its newest data center in South Korea! Seoul, South Korea marks Vultr' ... Read More